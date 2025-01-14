Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now officially finished as its final update goes live

It's finally over for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as its final update is now live on Steam. Episode 8: Balance, as it's officially known, adds a new Infamy Set based on the super-villain Libra, as well as new Notorious exotic weapons and a new mission for the final battle against Brainiac.

The biggest change, of course, is the addition of an offline mode that provides access to the main story campaign and all subsequent seasonal content without having to be online. Suicide Squad launched without an offline mode, which did it no favors: In December 2023, Rocksteady committed to adding one in a post-launch update, but the game's more immediate and pressing problems kept developers from getting to it in anything resembling a timely fashion.

Suicide Squad wasn't the five-alarm catastrophe some were expecting ahead of its release, but neither was it very good: "Flashes of greatness," PC Gamer's Morgan Park said in his 67% review , that are undone by a sub-par story mode, uninteresting loot, and an excess of busywork required to reach the good stuff. Concurrent player numbers cratered quickly, and publisher Warner Bros. said shortly after its release that sales of Suicide Squad had " fallen short of our expectations ."

In June 2024, Warner committed to completing Suicide Squad's " currently announced roadmap " of future content releases, really just another way of saying that there would be nothing more beyond that, and the axe officially fell in December.

The good news for those still playing is that Suicide Squad's online features will continue to operate beyond this update, so you can still beat up the bad guys with your friends.

For a refresher on Offline Mode: https://t.co/TyMInICMYt For information regarding the final season of #SuicideSquadGame: https://t.co/zCY8jLpJKkJanuary 14, 2025

The full Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season 4 episode 8 patch notes are below.

MEDIEVAL GENIUS

You’ll be able to explore more of the medieval Elseworld in Episode 8: Balance, with twists on familiar sights and new locations too. Take your quest to The Quarry, a fortified citadel you’ll have to besiege if you wish to triumph over the tyrant Brainiac. The Arena is the perfect place for jousting tournaments or interdimensional warfare, and the statues of King Jor-El and Queen Lara Lor-Van will be sure to inspire awe for this age of chivalry and honor.

LIBRA INFAMY SET

The Infamy Set for Episode 8 is inspired by Libra, an incredibly dangerous DC Super-Villain obsessed with the idea of balance. This fascination with balance carries over to his Infamy Set, which applies stacks of Scales of Libra to enemies, increasing both the damage they deal andreceive by 50% for each stack. This makes it a high risk, high reward set that encourages a bold and dynamic playstyle.

NOTORIOUS WEAPONS

The perfect accompaniment to Libra’s Infamy Set is The Silencer’s Complete Silence. This set of weapons inspired by the deadly assassin The Silencer deals a bonus 200% damage to any enemy affected by stacks of Scales of Libra. The Alt-Fire is where this weapon truly shines, however, dealing 1,000% bonus damage and creating a Silencer Zone where the enemy was hit. Enemies standing in Silencer Zones have 100% reduced damage, making this a perfect crowd control tool while you and your squad dish out some major damage.

Doctor Sivana’s Magic Bullets is the perfect way to kill a lot of enemies really fast. Bullets from this weapon pierce through enemies, apply a stack of Scales of Libra and have a chance to electrify enemies hit. If you can position yourself cleverly to line up multiple enemies with one shot, this shocking weapon can devastate an entire army.

Chronos’ Equilibrium dials up the glass cannon playstyle to the max, dealing 25% bonus damage for every 1% of your Shield missing, encouraging a dangerous but incredibly powerful style of play where you’ll constantly be in the middle of the fray.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Reduced the duration of Deathstroke’s Suicide Strike against certain enemies, to be closer in line with other characters’.

The XP requirements for Squad Levels have been decreased, and rewards from previously earned XP are given retroactively. Players with profiles that have earned XP may notice an increase in Squad Levels, and that extra Squad Points are available to spend following the update to Episode 8.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug for players in the Japan region that caused LuthorCoin to expire prematurely.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Raising Hell Playlist from updating when playing in Episodes other than Episode 7.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from correctly receiving bonus XP from Critical Kills and from killing Infused enemies.

Fixed a bug that prevented B-Technology Resources from being rewarded upon completing certain missions.

Fixed a bug that prevented new personal bests in Killing Time from registering on the Leaderboards.

Fixed a bug in the Episode 7 Mayhem Mission that caused the kill counter to display incorrect values.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Lootinauts to disappear when killing the host they were hiding inside.

Fixed a bug during the Episode 7 Mayhem Mission that sometimes caused Green Lantern Constructs to immediately reappear after being destroyed.

Fixed a bug that caused Harley Quinn’s Shorten Rope Traversal Ability to not be usable while using the Trigger Happy controller layout.

Fixed a bug that caused Captain Boomerang’s ‘Captain On Deck TFX Pack’ to charge the wrong amount of LuthorCoin.

Fixed a bug that occurred upon purchasing the Joker Emote Bundle that caused one of the emotes to appear to not be owned.

Fixed a bug that caused Gorilla Grodd’s Tier 2 ‘Mind Over Matter’ Infamy Set to deal 500% bonus damage to non-Crazed enemies, instead of correctly requiring them to be Crazed.

Fixed a bug with Orphan’s Heartseeker whereby nearby enemies failed to receive 50% of Suicide Strike damage when performed on a Marked enemy.

Fixed a bug with Brain’s Teaser whereby killing a Burning enemy with the weapon’s Alt-Fire did not always apply burn to nearby enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused issues for players navigating around pikes in the Medieval Elseworld.

Various crash fixes.

Various UI fixes.

Various SFX fixes.

Various gameplay bug fixes.

Various performance improvements and fixes.

Various animation and cinematic fixes.

Various audio fixes.

Various environmental fixes.

Fixed several incorrect or untranslated text strings.

Fixed instances of enemies spawning incorrectly.

