Get 7 incredible FPS games including Prey, Doom Eternal and Black Mesa for $20 in Humble's sci-fi shooter bundle

Space, the final gun tier.

doom eternal
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Humble is back with yet another bundle, and this one's a doozy, the kind that makes me wish I could erase my memory so I could experience the joy of playing these games for the first time again. Sci-fi Shooters 2.0 loads a second clip of FPS action into its discount rifle, featuring some of the best games in the genre from the last decade.

Sci-fi Shooters 2.0 is a two-tiered bundle, and there's good reasons to shoot for either of them. Paying the minimum price of $14 (£12.51) will net you four games, namely Doom Eternal. Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition, Black Mesa, and FPS roguelite Battle Shapers.

Finally in this tier is Black Mesa, Crowbar Collective's brilliant remake of Half-Life. While it is superb throughout, it is particularly worth playing for its expansive reimagining of Xen. Arguably too expansive in some areas, but it's still an incredible creation from what was initially a group of enthusiast modders.

$14 is a downright steal for these three games. But if you up your payment to $20 (£17.89) you'll also get Nightdive's remasters of System Shock 2 and Star Wars: Dark Forces, alongside the cooperative multiplayer FPS Starship Troopers: Extermination.

While Dark Forces and System Shock 2 are a little harder to go back to today, they are still hugely important games in the PC's history, and much more accessible thanks to Nightdive's work. Extermination, meanwhile, may have had its thunder stolen by Helldivers 2, but its larger scale teamwork has its own appeal, and the game has come on leaps and bounds since it launched in 2024.

You can, of course, pay even more for the Bundle if you want, but that's the maximum number of games you'll get. Part of your payment goes to support two environmental charities—One Tree Planted and Cool Effect. The former is dedicated to global reforestation, while the latter aims to reduce the carbon pollution at the root of climate change. The bundle has another 18 days to run, so there's plenty of time to expand your sci-fi shooting horizons yet.

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

