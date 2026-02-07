Get 7 incredible FPS games including Prey, Doom Eternal and Black Mesa for $20 in Humble's sci-fi shooter bundle

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Humble is back with yet another bundle, and this one's a doozy, the kind that makes me wish I could erase my memory so I could experience the joy of playing these games for the first time again. Sci-fi Shooters 2.0 loads a second clip of FPS action into its discount rifle, featuring some of the best games in the genre from the last decade.
Sci-fi Shooters 2.0 is a two-tiered bundle, and there's good reasons to shoot for either of them. Paying the minimum price of $14 (£12.51) will net you four games, namely Doom Eternal. Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition, Black Mesa, and FPS roguelite Battle Shapers.
I'm not hugely familiar with Battle Shapers, but the other three games are, in my opinion, must-play experiences. Doom Eternal is still the best single-player FPS you can play today, a spellbinding iteration of id Software's 2016 Doom reboot that rewards mastery of its rich combat system in a manner unlike anything I've played before or since. Even last year's Doom: The Dark Ages, which I enjoyed very much, cannot compete with the ferocious pace and intensity of Eternal's combat.
Then there's Prey, which isn't really a shooter even if it technically qualifies as one. It is, however, an incredible game, a spiritual successor to System Shock with some of the richest creative problem solving you'll encounter this side of Deus Ex. While its initial reviews weren't as effusive as those for Arkane's more fantastical Dishonored 2, its reputation has grown substantially over time, and I believe it to be one of the best games ever made.
Finally in this tier is Black Mesa, Crowbar Collective's brilliant remake of Half-Life. While it is superb throughout, it is particularly worth playing for its expansive reimagining of Xen. Arguably too expansive in some areas, but it's still an incredible creation from what was initially a group of enthusiast modders.
$14 is a downright steal for these three games. But if you up your payment to $20 (£17.89) you'll also get Nightdive's remasters of System Shock 2 and Star Wars: Dark Forces, alongside the cooperative multiplayer FPS Starship Troopers: Extermination.
While Dark Forces and System Shock 2 are a little harder to go back to today, they are still hugely important games in the PC's history, and much more accessible thanks to Nightdive's work. Extermination, meanwhile, may have had its thunder stolen by Helldivers 2, but its larger scale teamwork has its own appeal, and the game has come on leaps and bounds since it launched in 2024.
You can, of course, pay even more for the Bundle if you want, but that's the maximum number of games you'll get. Part of your payment goes to support two environmental charities—One Tree Planted and Cool Effect. The former is dedicated to global reforestation, while the latter aims to reduce the carbon pollution at the root of climate change. The bundle has another 18 days to run, so there's plenty of time to expand your sci-fi shooting horizons yet.
