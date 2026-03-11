The latest Humble Bundle packs 9 CRPGs, including some of the best to ever do it, for a little over $20
It includes Baldur's Gate 2, Planescape Torment, the new Pathfinder games, and more.
If I didn't already own most of the games in the latest Humble Bundle, I'd buy it in a heartbeat. I almost want to buy it anyway, just for the thrill of the bargain. There's probably 600 hours worth of RPG in this Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters bundle, and you can get all 9 games—plus three expansion packs—for just $23.
Here's the list:
- Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Season Pass 1 + 2
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass
- Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
- Baldur's Gate: Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Mythforce
$23 for just the Infinity Engine games—Baldur's Gate, Planescape, and Icewind Dale—is well worth it. These are classics of the genre. As someone who didn't play them on release, Baldur's Gate 2 and Planescape both hold up spectacularly in the 2020s (especially on Steam Deck).Article continues below
But if you're not convinced and need your CRPGs to have modern QOL comforts, the two Pathfinder games are both reportedly very good: Jody liked Wrath of the Righteous, calling it a "long game of choose-your-own-chosen-one with high highs to balance the lows". There's also Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which Jody wasn't so fond of, though it apparently received heaps of post-launch updates.
The outlier is Mythforce, which isn't an old school RPG, but rather a first-person shooter roguelite. It's here because Beamdog made it.
If you own some of these but not others it's possible to pick and choose, to an extent: for $5 you can get Planescape Torment, Icewind Dale and Mythforce, for example, and for an extra $2 you can get three more games thrown in. You can deliberate on the Humble Bundle site.
