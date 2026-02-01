Get the complete editions of Civilization 4, 5 and 6 plus a bunch more games for $15 in Humble Bundle's The Sid Meier Collection

That's enough Civilization to last the remainder of civilisation.

Civilization 6
It's a testament to Sid Meier's institutional status that we never pause to consider how profoundly unusual it is for a game creator to put his own name in the title. Even Hideo Kojima stops short of calling his games "Hideo's Kojima's Death Stranding" or whatever, instead settling for prefacing every title with "A Hideo Kojima Game".

Do you think Meier does this in his everyday life, going around labelling everything he owns with his own name? Sid Meier's House. Sid Meier's Car. Sid Meier's Fridge. Sid Meier's Milk.

Alongside the mainline Civ games, the Bundle also includes Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth—Firaxis's spiritual successor to Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, which didn't quite reach the quality bar of its inspiration. There's also a bunch of older, non-4X games in there, namely Sid Meier's Starships, Sid Meier's Railroads! Sid Meier's Pirates!, Sid Meier's Pacific Skies, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol.

Finally, the bundle also gives purchasers 40% of Sid Meier's Civilization 7, the latest and most controversial of games that start with the letter Sid. Firaxis has done a lot to improve the game after players reacted badly to its bigger changes on launch. But exactly half of its fans still aren't convinced, with the game lingering at a 50% Mixed rating on Steam.

You can get all of the above for $15 (£13.38), though you can pay more if you want to. Note that there's no tiered options to buy a smaller portion of the bundle at a reduced cost. It's all or nothing. $/£1 from every purchase goes to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, with over $16,000 (£13,000) raised for the charity so far.

