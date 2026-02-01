Get the complete editions of Civilization 4, 5 and 6 plus a bunch more games for $15 in Humble Bundle's The Sid Meier Collection

It's a testament to Sid Meier's institutional status that we never pause to consider how profoundly unusual it is for a game creator to put his own name in the title. Even Hideo Kojima stops short of calling his games "Hideo's Kojima's Death Stranding" or whatever, instead settling for prefacing every title with "A Hideo Kojima Game".
Do you think Meier does this in his everyday life, going around labelling everything he owns with his own name? Sid Meier's House. Sid Meier's Car. Sid Meier's Fridge. Sid Meier's Milk.
I suppose you can't deny the results however, with Sid having lent his name to some of the finest PC games around. And now, you can grab a whole bunch of them on the cheap, thanks to Humble Bundle's The Sid Meier Collection (which, really, should be called Sid Meier's Humble Bundle Collection).
The bundle contains 10 Sid Meier titles, which, naturally, includes several Civilization games. The main attraction is probably Civilization 6: Anthology Edition, which includes the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, plus the New Frontier pass. Also included are the Complete Editions of Civilization 5, Civilization 4, and Civilization 3. The latter two might be a little creaky these days (though Civ 4 still has its adherents). But 5 is still regarded by many as the best game Firaxis has ever produced.
Alongside the mainline Civ games, the Bundle also includes Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth—Firaxis's spiritual successor to Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, which didn't quite reach the quality bar of its inspiration. There's also a bunch of older, non-4X games in there, namely Sid Meier's Starships, Sid Meier's Railroads! Sid Meier's Pirates!, Sid Meier's Pacific Skies, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol.
Finally, the bundle also gives purchasers 40% of Sid Meier's Civilization 7, the latest and most controversial of games that start with the letter Sid. Firaxis has done a lot to improve the game after players reacted badly to its bigger changes on launch. But exactly half of its fans still aren't convinced, with the game lingering at a 50% Mixed rating on Steam.
You can get all of the above for $15 (£13.38), though you can pay more if you want to. Note that there's no tiered options to buy a smaller portion of the bundle at a reduced cost. It's all or nothing. $/£1 from every purchase goes to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, with over $16,000 (£13,000) raised for the charity so far.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
