How to unlock Crimson Wolf in Overwatch
Nab the new Talon-red weapon variant.
It's that time once again: Overwatch's yearly reset. And with that comes the same old confusion around the new competitive weapon variant. Honestly, I get it, the system is needlessly complicated with all its different currencies. This year, Crimson Wolf is all the rage, a new Talon-red themed camo.
Crimson Wolf joins Golden, Jade, and last year's lovely Galactic variant as the four competitive weapon camos applicable to all characters and their skins. Whether you're new or a veteran hit with the annual amnesia, I'll go over what you need to do to add Crimson Wolf to your collection below.
You can unlock Crimson Wolf using Competitive Points, the red currency earned by playing standard or Stadium competitive matches and competing in end-of-season Drives in the current competitive year. Because this currency is reset each year, everyone will be starting from zero, beginning with The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest, whether you're a new player or an experienced one.
Crimson Wolf will cost you 3,000 Competitive Points per character, and you earn ten Competitive Points for a win and five for a draw (20 for a Stadium win), with a bonus for filling the progression bar just by playing matches in these modes. You can see how many you have by heading to the weapon variants menu and looking in the top right corner.
Importantly, these are distinct from Legacy Competitive Points, the white version, which you can only earn at the end of a competitive year when the current Competitive Points are automatically converted into Legacy ones. Legacy Competitive Points are used for previous year's weapon variants, like Galactic, Jade, and Golden.
Crimson Wolf will be retired in February 2027, becoming part of the Legacy rewards alongside previous year's variants, while a new skin is added.
You can also unlock Doomfist's Crimson Wolf skin (an actual exclusive character skin, not to be confused with the weapon variant) by reaching Diamond between Season 1 and Season 3 this year.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
