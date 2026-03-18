Overwatch players prove that there's still some good left in them as Winston and co triumph over Talon in the seasonal Conquest event

There's been a test of loyalty embedded into Overwatch since the new season began. And no, I'm not talking about endorsements. Alongside other limited-time events like the Hello Kitty and friends or Project YorHa, we've had the weekly Conquest competition where players either pledged their allegiance to Overwatch or Talon.

We went through some highs and lows throughout the event, but now it's over and the votes are in we can finally see where the majority of allegiances lie, and I'm happy to say it's with Overwatch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard)

Logging on yesterday I was met with Winston's beautiful face alongside the message: "Overwatch wins. Thank you for joining the Conquest event, hero. Overwatch was called, and we answered. This battle has been won, but we'll need to prepare for Talon's next move." Everyone also got the reward of an Overwatch-themed Echo epic skin, regardless of who they voted for throughout the weeks.

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I wish I could say that this is proof that Overwatch players are ultimately good people. For many that may be the case, but in reality this vote was more of an individual popularity contest rather than a test of faith.

If you look at the breakdown you can easily see that the winning character each week was always a new addition. It makes sense really. When someone chose a side you could work through some tasks to get exclusive rewards like player titles, name cards, or icons. Here's the breakdown of who won when:

Week one: Emre won for Talon and we got a new player icon.

Emre won for and we got a new player icon. Week two: Jetpack Cat won for Overwatch and we got a spray.

Jetpack Cat won for and we got a spray. Week three: Domina won for Talon and we got a name card.

Domina won for and we got a name card. Week four: Mizuki won for Overwatch and we got an icon.

Mizuki won for and we got an icon. Week five: Anran won for Overwatch and we got the new Echo skin.

So as you can see it was a pretty close contest. And Overwatch only really won because it just so happened to have more new characters, or at least one players found more enticing than others. But I suppose that's the game. Although when the next vote rolls around I expect you all to vote for Overwatch whenever Winston pops up, he's done too much for us to let him down like that.