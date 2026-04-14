Brace yourselves, Jetpack Cat is coming to Overwatch Stadium this season and players are already prepping for it: 'My sniper build is gonna demolish her'

Overwatch Stadium is a lawless place, an alternate reality to bog-standard Overwatch which the light of god does not touch. But brace yourself, because it's about to get even more cursed with the two new additions of Ramattra and the dreaded Jetpack Cat.

I actually enjoy playing Stadium. I appreciate its chaos and somewhat ridiculous power scaling, but there are some heroes who are already too much of a pain to play against, and that's before they get access to Powers and Items—Jetpack Cat would qualify as one of those heroes.

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We've not yet been given the full list of Jetpack Cat's Powers, but you can see her picking up two teammates in the Season 2 trailer, specifically an ulting Reaper and Orisa—truly the stuff of nightmares. But to be fair, it'll only work if the cat can actually convince two players in their team to go flying with them.

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But some players aren't scared of the prospect of Jetpack Cat flying around in Stadium, quite the opposite actually. "My sniper build is gonna demolish her," one player says. While others point out that anti-flyer items will be guaranteed picks when coming up against the cat in Stadium. .

Ramattra, who will be added before Jetpack Cat at the beginning of the season, will also come in handy when dealing with flyers thanks to his vortex, which can bring said heroes plummeting to the ground. We also don't know what Ram's Powers will look like just yet but there'll likely be something that buffs his vortex just as perks do in the main game.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Adding another flyer to Stadium also further cements the hitscan meta: a well-placed Soldier: 76 or Ashe could make quick work of Jetpack Cat as long as they're focused early on in a fight. But with more hitscans means less love for heroes like Genji, who has had an increasingly hard time of late when it comes to keeping up with the damage output compared to hitscan heroes.

There are plenty of ways to counter Jetpack Cat, and I'm sure more will arise once she gets added in the mid-season update. But even so, she clearly wasn't very high on the list of heroes players want added to Stadium: "I'm glad we're getting more than one hero per season, but this was the absolute last hero I wanted in Stadium. People [have] been asking for Illari, Symmetra, and Lifeweaver forever."

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I'm very happy with Ramattra's addition, but if it were up to me, as a Support main, I'd love to see what Team 4 would do with Baptiste or even Mizuki. But I'm sure their time will come soon, or at least I hope it will.