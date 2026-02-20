After breaking Winston's heart last week, Overwatch players have abandoned Talon in this week's vote, and it's all down to the cat
Never forget your roots.
Since the rollout of Overwatch's overhaul at the start of each week, players have to make a choice: whose side are you on, Overwatch or Talon? It's part of the weekly Conquest event and sees players on each side complete small tasks for specific prizes. It's a cool concept, but it's made me come to the stark realisation that too many do not appreciate Winston.
Last week, Talon managed to edge out in front of Overwatch in the weekly conquest event and gain more support, 55.76% to 44.24% to be exact. I'll always back my boy Winston, as did others: "I'll die in peace knowing I never betrayed Winston, the rest of you will burn in hell." But not everyone knows what loyalty is.
He’s very hurt from r/Overwatch
But this week is a new week, and honestly, it's going well as Overwatch now has the lead over Talon with almost 60% of the playerbase supporting it. What is the secret, you ask? Did people finally come to their senses and remember everything Winston has done for us over the last 10 years? Maybe. But the new wave of support also probably has something to do with the fact that the new Overwatch-themed rewards are all just Jetpack Cat.
"How quick the tables turn as soon as you throw the cat in it," Brukaliffoo says. "I, too, joined Overwatch just for the cat." The rewards on offer are a Jetpack Cat-themed name card, two icons, and a voice line. And whichever side gets the most support by the end of the week will determine which reward everyone gets. This week, it's between a Talon or an Overwatch spray, which no one actually cares about compared to the Jetpack Cat rewards.
"New rewards for new hero > New Rewards for Hero you've unlocked shit for during the past decade," another player adds. "I can only equip four voice lines for Widow, and I have like 50 of them already."
The weekly conquest event isn't actually a popularity contest; it's really just decided between which side has the better rewards, Talon or Overwatch. I'm sure as soon as Domina, the new tank, gets a swathe of items, the vote will swing back into Talon's favour. But not me, I know where my allegiances lie.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
