How to respec your skills in Borderlands 4
Reset your skill points to square one.
Resetting your skill tree has always been a chore in Borderlands, as it's long prided itself on build diversity, though not all builds are equal. This is even more apparent in Borderlands 4, with each character having three massive skill trees and associated action skills. It's a lot, and if you make a mistake, you'll need to know how to respec them..
You used to use Quick-Change Stations in previous games, which is where you'd customise your character. Now that you can customise your Vault Hunter wherever you like, through the menu, there's no need for those. Now we have the aptly named Respec Machines. It's different, but sometimes change is for the better.
How to respec in Borderlands 4
To reset your skill points in Borderlands 4, you need to use a Respec Machine in any safehouse or faction area, the first of which you'll unlock is at The Launchpad during the Down and Outbound mission, the third in the main story. However, there are also Respec Machines in Carcadia, Belton's Bore, Bones of Sanctuary, The Lockaway, and so on.
Respec-ing your skills always costs a percentage of your current cash, so you'll never go broke just trying to change your build. You can also respec your Specialisations at these machines for a hefty chunk of Eridium, so don't worry if you've messed those up either.
You can reset either your currently selected tree or all your skill points across any trees you've invested in. No matter which one you pick, you can change things around as much as you like, since you're only charged once you leave the machine. Obviously, make sure you're certain before you exit the machine, as you'll have to pay another lump sum even if you forgot to tweak just a single point.
Borderlands 4 Shift codes: The new key connection
Borderlands 4 characters: Meet your new Vault Hunters and find out who's strongest.
Borderlands 4 Harlowe builds: The amped-up Gravitar.
Borderlands 4 Rafa builds: The speed-demon Exo-Soldier.
Borderlands 4 Vex builds: The spooky Siren.
Borderlands 4 Amon builds: The fierce Forgeknight.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.