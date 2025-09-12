How to respec your skills in Borderlands 4

Resetting your skill tree has always been a chore in Borderlands, as it's long prided itself on build diversity, though not all builds are equal. This is even more apparent in Borderlands 4, with each character having three massive skill trees and associated action skills. It's a lot, and if you make a mistake, you'll need to know how to respec them..

You used to use Quick-Change Stations in previous games, which is where you'd customise your character. Now that you can customise your Vault Hunter wherever you like, through the menu, there's no need for those. Now we have the aptly named Respec Machines. It's different, but sometimes change is for the better.

How to respec in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

To reset your skill points in Borderlands 4, you need to use a Respec Machine in any safehouse or faction area, the first of which you'll unlock is at The Launchpad during the Down and Outbound mission, the third in the main story. However, there are also Respec Machines in Carcadia, Belton's Bore, Bones of Sanctuary, The Lockaway, and so on.

Respec-ing your skills always costs a percentage of your current cash, so you'll never go broke just trying to change your build. You can also respec your Specialisations at these machines for a hefty chunk of Eridium, so don't worry if you've messed those up either.

You can reset either your currently selected tree or all your skill points across any trees you've invested in. No matter which one you pick, you can change things around as much as you like, since you're only charged once you leave the machine. Obviously, make sure you're certain before you exit the machine, as you'll have to pay another lump sum even if you forgot to tweak just a single point.