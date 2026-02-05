How to respec in Nioh 3
Learn how to reassign your stats whenever you want.
Puzzling out how to respec in Nioh 3 will be a real eye-opener as to the game's build possibilities. Unlike many other Souls/Sekiro-likes, you can respec whenever you want in Nioh 3, and that applies to both stats, which you'll purchase with Amrita, and skills, which you acquire by finding Samurai and Ninja Locks.
Both processes are pretty straightforward, though you will have to progress into the game a little way first before you can use them—that's fine, though, since you need to acquire levels and skill points before there's any point respec-ing them anyway.
How to respec stats in Nioh 3
You can respec anytime you want in Nioh 3 once you complete the prologue, defeat Yamagata Masakage, and arrive in the open world Warring States period map. In order to do this, you need to:
- Pray at any shrine—if you've just entered the map, you'll find Prospect Hill to the west
- Select the level up option
- Press 3 on keyboard or click the left stick on controller
- Reallocate your remaining stats at the bottom into whichever categories you want
- Press space or A on controller to confirm your selection
You can do this as many times as you want, so don't be afraid to reallocate stats for new builds.
How to respec skills in Nioh 3
You'll unlock new Martial Arts and Ninjutsu skills in Nioh 3 by spending either Samurai Locks or Ninja Locks, which you'll find around the map. Similar to stats, you can also respec these at any time. To do that:
- Open the menu by pressing ESC or start on controller
- Select the Acquire Martial Arts/Ninjutsu option
- Enter one of the nodes where you've spent skill points
- Press 3 or click the left stick on controller to reset
This will give you the option to reset all skill points for either the category (the skill node in question that you're currently in) or the entire tree, depending on whether you're in the Samurai one or the Ninja one. If you want to respec Ninjutsu, too, you'll have to enter the Ninja tree (below Samurai) and do the same there. After that, you can reallocate your available skill points however you want.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
