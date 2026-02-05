Puzzling out how to respec in Nioh 3 will be a real eye-opener as to the game's build possibilities. Unlike many other Souls/Sekiro-likes, you can respec whenever you want in Nioh 3, and that applies to both stats, which you'll purchase with Amrita, and skills, which you acquire by finding Samurai and Ninja Locks.

Both processes are pretty straightforward, though you will have to progress into the game a little way first before you can use them—that's fine, though, since you need to acquire levels and skill points before there's any point respec-ing them anyway.

How to respec stats in Nioh 3

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

You can respec anytime you want in Nioh 3 once you complete the prologue, defeat Yamagata Masakage, and arrive in the open world Warring States period map. In order to do this, you need to:

Pray at any shrine—if you've just entered the map, you'll find Prospect Hill to the west Select the level up option Press 3 on keyboard or click the left stick on controller Reallocate your remaining stats at the bottom into whichever categories you want Press space or A on controller to confirm your selection

You can do this as many times as you want, so don't be afraid to reallocate stats for new builds.

How to respec skills in Nioh 3

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

You'll unlock new Martial Arts and Ninjutsu skills in Nioh 3 by spending either Samurai Locks or Ninja Locks, which you'll find around the map. Similar to stats, you can also respec these at any time. To do that:

Open the menu by pressing ESC or start on controller Select the Acquire Martial Arts/Ninjutsu option Enter one of the nodes where you've spent skill points Press 3 or click the left stick on controller to reset

This will give you the option to reset all skill points for either the category (the skill node in question that you're currently in) or the entire tree, depending on whether you're in the Samurai one or the Ninja one. If you want to respec Ninjutsu, too, you'll have to enter the Ninja tree (below Samurai) and do the same there. After that, you can reallocate your available skill points however you want.