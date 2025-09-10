Borderlands 4 global release times and preload details
Still no sign of preloading on Steam.
Good news for day one vault hunters on PC: Borderlands 4 will get the global release date treatment. That means no watching friends from the future play a game still locked away in your library until midnight local time—when Borderlands 4 launches on Friday, September 12, for New Zealand, it will be live for players worldwide.
That's September 11 for some of you, with Borderlands 4 launching as early as 9 am PT on Thursday. The global PC launch covers both Steam and Epic Games Store users, and you should be able to pre-load the new looter shooter before launch.
When is the Borderlands 4 unlock time?
Borderlands 4 launches at 9 am PT on September 11. Remember, the Borderlands 4 PC global release means it's out for everyone at the same time regardless of timezone. Console times are different, so players on PC eager to join friends through cross-platform multiplayer will have to wait for PlayStation and Xbox store updates.
Here are the Borderlands 4 global release times, sorted by timezone:
- Los Angeles: 9 am PT on Thursday, September 11
- Chicago: 11 am CT on Thursday, September 11
- New York: 12 pm ET on Thursday, September 11
- London: 5 pm BST on Thursday, September 11
- Berlin: 6 pm CEST on Thursday, September 11
- Singapore: 12 am SGT on Friday, September 12
- Tokyo: 1 am JST on Friday, September 12
- Sydney: 2 am AEST on Friday, September 12
- Wellington: 4 am NZST on Friday, September 12
Here's a countdown timer for the Borderlands 4 global release
What are the Borderlands 4 launch times on consoles?
Users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox unlock Borderlands 4 at 12 am on Friday, September 12, local time. That rule applies everywhere except for folks sharing a timezone with Los Angeles—then Borderlands 4 unlocks on your respective console at 9 pm on Thursday, September 11.
The wait for Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 is even longer with a release date set for Friday, October 3, 2025.
Is there preloading for Borderlands 4?
As of the time of writing, there is no option to pre-load Borderlands 4 on Steam. We've checked on our end (Wednesday, September 10), and still nothing. Maybe that's unsurprising since the global timing already pushes its release timing earlier than expected for some, but a bummer for anyone with a slower connection trying to hop in ASAP.
Hopefully that changes before launch, but with less than 24 hours until Borderlands 4 is available on PC, it's looking more like we won't have the option. If we do, it'll be a short window.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
