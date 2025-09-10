Borderlands 4 global release times and preload details

Good news for day one vault hunters on PC: Borderlands 4 will get the global release date treatment. That means no watching friends from the future play a game still locked away in your library until midnight local time—when Borderlands 4 launches on Friday, September 12, for New Zealand, it will be live for players worldwide.

That's September 11 for some of you, with Borderlands 4 launching as early as 9 am PT on Thursday. The global PC launch covers both Steam and Epic Games Store users, and you should be able to pre-load the new looter shooter before launch.

When is the Borderlands 4 unlock time?

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Borderlands 4 launches at 9 am PT on September 11. Remember, the Borderlands 4 PC global release means it's out for everyone at the same time regardless of timezone. Console times are different, so players on PC eager to join friends through cross-platform multiplayer will have to wait for PlayStation and Xbox store updates.

Here are the Borderlands 4 global release times, sorted by timezone:

Los Angeles: 9 am PT on Thursday, September 11

9 am PT on Thursday, September 11 Chicago: 11 am CT on Thursday, September 11

11 am CT on Thursday, September 11 New York: 12 pm ET on Thursday, September 11

12 pm ET on Thursday, September 11 London: 5 pm BST on Thursday, September 11

5 pm BST on Thursday, September 11 Berlin: 6 pm CEST on Thursday, September 11

Singapore: 12 am SGT on Friday, September 12

12 am SGT on Friday, September 12 Tokyo: 1 am JST on Friday, September 12

1 am JST on Friday, September 12 Sydney: 2 am AEST on Friday, September 12

2 am AEST on Friday, September 12 Wellington: 4 am NZST on Friday, September 12

Here's a countdown timer for the Borderlands 4 global release

What are the Borderlands 4 launch times on consoles? Users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox unlock Borderlands 4 at 12 am on Friday, September 12, local time. That rule applies everywhere except for folks sharing a timezone with Los Angeles—then Borderlands 4 unlocks on your respective console at 9 pm on Thursday, September 11. The wait for Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 is even longer with a release date set for Friday, October 3, 2025.

Is there preloading for Borderlands 4?

As of the time of writing, there is no option to pre-load Borderlands 4 on Steam. We've checked on our end (Wednesday, September 10), and still nothing. Maybe that's unsurprising since the global timing already pushes its release timing earlier than expected for some, but a bummer for anyone with a slower connection trying to hop in ASAP.

Hopefully that changes before launch, but with less than 24 hours until Borderlands 4 is available on PC, it's looking more like we won't have the option. If we do, it'll be a short window.