Metro 2039 confirmed as the next game in the Metro series, full reveal coming later this week

The next game in 4A's Metro shooter series has been revealed as Metro 2039, and while all we have at this point is a title, more will be revealed later this week in an Xbox online showcase.

Rumors of the game, and the showcase, surfaced last week: NateTheHate said with clear conviction that the show would run on April 16, and "is the venue of choice for the Metro 2039 reveal." Spot on, as the saying goes, as confirmation of the timing and the game popped up via the Xbox X account.

Get ready for the world premiere of Metro 2039, the next entry in 4A Games’ beloved post-apocalyptic FPS series, presented by Xbox this Thursday: news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/0... — @wire.xbox.com (@wire.xbox.com.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T15:42:13.333Z

"This will be the fourth mainline entry from 4A Games in the series based on the iconic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, following Metro 2033 (2010), Metro: Last Light (2013), and Metro Exodus (2019), all of which tell the stories of survivors of nuclear devastation living in the Moscow subway tunnels and the world that surrounds them," an Xbox Wire post elaborates (very slightly).

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Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky also shared the news via his Instagram account:

A post shared by Dmitry Glukhovsky /Глуховский (@glukhovsky) A photo posted by on

4A said back in 2020 that "it’s no secret that we have already started work on the next Metro game," a statement I'd completely forgotten about because the studio has been pretty much stone silent on it ever since. The nearly six years that have passed between then and now could mean that we won't have too much of a wait between the reveal of Metro 2039 and its release, although that's entirely speculative.

Whatever the time frame involved, I am extremely eager to see what the team has cooking. Because—spoiler alert—Metro Exodus seemed to deliver a happy ending for Artyom and the Spartans, out of the tunnels and into the clean air and (relative) safety of life on the surface. So where do you go from there? You go back for the rest of the survivors—something the game explicitly hinted at in its final moments.

But, like its predecessors, Exodus also had a classic bad ending, and given how Metro: Last Light made Metro 2033's bad ending canon, anything is possible.

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Anyway, I'm very excited. The Metro 2039 is set to take place at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6pm UK, and will be streamed on YouTube. And if you haven't played some or all of the Metro games yet, they're all currently on sale for up to 90% off on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.