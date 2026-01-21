Arknights: Endfield launch times and release date
Plus details on preloading and early registration.
Unlike its older, mobile-exclusive sibling, the worldwide Arknights: Endfield launch times and release date are almost upon us with a dedicated PC client in hand. The 3D spin-off will launch at the same time across all platforms, so you can have your pick between the fancy bells and whistles of your machine or take Endfield on the go as soon as servers are live.
It's certainly an upgrade from my days of using the Google Play PC client or whatever overly demanding emulator was fashionable at the time. And while Hypergryph's new strategic RPG certainly looks different from the first game, it's still a gacha, so I've got the Arknights: Endfield launch times organized by time zone below to make sure you're on top of those dailies.
When is the Arknights: Endfield unlock date and time?
Arknights: Endfield launches at 11 am (UTC+8) on Thursday, January 22. Since it's a global launch on all platforms, you folks living in Pacific time can play a day early on Wednesday, January 21, at 7 pm PST.
The Arknights: Endfield client is available through Hypergryph's official site or Epic Games. If you plan on playing, I recommend at least checking out the official site (and missions) ahead of time so you can pre-register to earn a handful of the usual gacha freebies.
What time is 11 am UTC+8 around the world?
- Los Angeles (UTC-8): 7 pm PST on Wednesday, January 21
- Chicago (UTC-6): 9 pm CST on Wednesday, January 21
- New York (UTC-5): 10 pm EST on Wednesday, January 21
- London (UTC+0): 3 am GMT on Thursday, January 22
- Berlin (UTC+1): 4 am CET on Thursday, January 22
- Hong Kong (UTC+8): 11 am HKT on Thursday, January 22
- Sydney (UTC+11): 2 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 22
- Wellington (UTC+13): 4 pm NZDT on Thursday, January 22
If your timezone isn't listed here, check out this premade calendar for a handy tool that lets you plug in your city. It does all the annoying time and date math for you.
Arknights: Endfield release countdown
Is there preloading for Arknights: Endfield?
Yes, you can now preload Arknights: Endfield for PC through the official client or the Epic Games Store launcher. It's also available for preloading on iOS and Android devices for those of you who plan to play on the go. Hypergryph recommends you download it now before the big day arrives since it's a hefty 50GB, and I'd urge the same since launch day connectivity is always a gamble.
Arknights: Endfield system requirements
Minimum system requirements
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- 50GB of storage (additional 40GB required when extracting files)
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700k
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- 50GB of SSD storage (additional 40GB required when extracting files)
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.