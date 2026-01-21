Unlike its older, mobile-exclusive sibling, the worldwide Arknights: Endfield launch times and release date are almost upon us with a dedicated PC client in hand. The 3D spin-off will launch at the same time across all platforms, so you can have your pick between the fancy bells and whistles of your machine or take Endfield on the go as soon as servers are live.

It's certainly an upgrade from my days of using the Google Play PC client or whatever overly demanding emulator was fashionable at the time. And while Hypergryph's new strategic RPG certainly looks different from the first game, it's still a gacha, so I've got the Arknights: Endfield launch times organized by time zone below to make sure you're on top of those dailies.

Arknights: Endfield launches at 11 am (UTC+8) on Thursday, January 22. Since it's a global launch on all platforms, you folks living in Pacific time can play a day early on Wednesday, January 21, at 7 pm PST.

The Arknights: Endfield client is available through Hypergryph's official site or Epic Games. If you plan on playing, I recommend at least checking out the official site (and missions) ahead of time so you can pre-register to earn a handful of the usual gacha freebies.

What time is 11 am UTC+8 around the world?

Los Angeles (UTC-8): 7 pm PST on Wednesday, January 21

7 pm PST on Wednesday, January 21 Chicago (UTC-6): 9 pm CST on Wednesday, January 21

9 pm CST on Wednesday, January 21 New York (UTC-5): 10 pm EST on Wednesday, January 21



10 pm EST on Wednesday, January 21 London (UTC+0): 3 am GMT on Thursday, January 22

3 am GMT on Thursday, January 22 Berlin (UTC+1): 4 am CET on Thursday, January 22

4 am CET on Thursday, January 22 Hong Kong (UTC+8): 11 am HKT on Thursday, January 22

11 am HKT on Thursday, January 22 Sydney (UTC+11): 2 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 22

2 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 22 Wellington (UTC+13): 4 pm NZDT on Thursday, January 22

If your timezone isn't listed here, check out this premade calendar for a handy tool that lets you plug in your city. It does all the annoying time and date math for you.

Arknights: Endfield release countdown

Is there preloading for Arknights: Endfield?

Yes, you can now preload Arknights: Endfield for PC through the official client or the Epic Games Store launcher. It's also available for preloading on iOS and Android devices for those of you who plan to play on the go. Hypergryph recommends you download it now before the big day arrives since it's a hefty 50GB, and I'd urge the same since launch day connectivity is always a gamble.

Arknights: Endfield system requirements

Minimum system requirements

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F

Intel Core i5-9400F Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce GTX 1060 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM 50GB of storage (additional 40GB required when extracting files)

Recommended system requirements