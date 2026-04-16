Here's when Pragmata releases in your timezone
Some old-school shooting fun in 2026.
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Pragmata, a game about feeding USB sticks to a small child you've found on the Moon, releases in mere hours. This is good news, because—writing for the illustrious PC Gamer dot com—Justin Wagner rather liked it in his Pragmata review, scoring it 87% and declaring it "a snazzy late aughts throwback elevated by a terrific sense of feedback and momentum."
Soon, you will be able to experience that sense of feedback and momentum on your own personal computer. How soon? Great question, which I've answered by compiling all the Pragmata unlock times that are fit to print just below.
Oh, and when you do get stuck into Pragmata, remember to check back in for our tips and tricks on getting started with the game. Our Rory Norris has been beavering away at helpful guide after helpful guide recently. Please don't make Rory sad.Article continues below
When does Pragmata launch?
Pragmata launches at 12 am EDT / 5 am BST on Friday, April 17. That's 9 pm PDT on Thursday, April 16 for the Angelenos and other assorted westerners among you. As someone who's written more than a few release time articles in his day, it feels kind of novel to have the dateline cut through the US and not Asia. Does this signify anything at all? No, but I take my entertainment where I can.
Here are the full Pragmata release times across the globe:
- Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT on Thursday, April 16
- New York: 12 am on Friday, April 17
- London: 5 am BST on Friday, April 17
- Berlin: 6 am CEST on Friday, April 17
- Sydney: 2 pm AEST on Friday, April 17
- Wellington: 4 pm NZDT on Friday, April 17
Do bear in mind which side of the dateline you fall on, or else you may end up arriving unfashionably late/early to Pragmata's Moon party.
Does Pragmata have pre-loading?
Yes, Pragmata has pre-loading, meaning if you've already pre-ordered the game you can happily get it all downloaded and ready to play in the remaining hours until it releases properly. You won't even have to chew on a thumb drive to do it, though you still can if it's your preference.
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One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
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