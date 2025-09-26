There's no shortage of incredibly strong shotguns Borderlands 4, with the likes of the Hot Slugger, Hellwalker, Rainbow Vomit, Bod—I could go on—it's easily the most crowded category. Well, what if I told you there's yet another worth adding to your collection, the Convergence?

The Convergence isn't necessarily hard to get, but it's so far out of the way that you're likely to never stumble upon its dedicated drop source by chance. It's also in the world loot pool, so you can technically get it just about anywhere with some luck. The first time I got the Convergence was actually from clearing a random drill site. Here's where you need to go if you're not feeling lucky, though.

How to get the Convergence in Borderlands 4

You can farm for the Convergence as a dedicated drop from the Bramblesong boss in the Bittervein mine, in the north of the Stoneblood Forest, Terminus Range. This is the northernmost point of the region, behind the Substation Canonary, which is best accessed by heading northwest from the nearby Deathright silo.

As with all abandoned Auger mines, such as the one hiding the Triple Bypass, you have to progress the main campaign into Terminus Range and complete the Shadow of the Mountain mission before you can get this item. Otherwise, you won't have access to any of the abandoned Auger mine activities before this point. If you stumble across Bittervein mine ahead of time, the energy barrier won't let you pass through.

Fight through the Bittervein mine and you'll eventually drop into Bramblesong's arena. While its double flesh health bar makes them easy enough to kill (literally a second or two with my Neutron Capture Harlowe build), Bramblesong can actually do a fair amount of damage. Even if you're nuking them in seconds, be careful of the sludge pools it creates on the floor, as it's easy to get caught out while looking up at this flying boss and have your health quickly eviscerated.

The Converge is a legendary shotgun with the unique Asymptotic trait, which, while not explained in-game, causes this shotgun to repeatedly slice an opponent on contact. It does heaps of damage and can be great for applying status effects, too.

It's worth noting that the Convergence can drop in a variety of different elements and with different parts as well. For example, the first one I got was corrosive, while my latest one is incendiary. Cryo and radiation are generally the safest picks, though you could also get one in every element.

I'd also recommend looking out for one with a Jakobs accessory to make critical hits ricochet to nearby enemies. While I usually dislike CoV and Ripper parts, I find them to work surprisingly well on the Convergence, in large part due to its massive magazine size and steady rate of fire. With both these parts combined, it's easy to quickly ramp up your damage on a target.