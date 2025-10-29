The best guns in the Battlefield Redsec battle royale

Just like Battlefield 6, the Battlefield Redsec battle royale has 45 weapons to either find around the map or call in using custom loadout drops. In other words, you're spoilt for choice. But in a mode where your chances of success are at least in part determined by what gear you have, what you really need are the best guns.

As you'd expect from a battle royale, the types of skirmishes you'll get into in Battlefield Redsec are more varied, so you'll need guns to compete in a variety of different situations. SMGs and shotguns may be lethal up close, but you're going to want something with a bit more damage at range to pick up the slack when you're in a long-distance relationship with your enemy.

Below, I'll go over all the weapons you should look out for while looting or use in a custom loadout in Battlefield 6 Redsec.

Best Battlefield Redsec guns

The best guns so far in the Battlefield battle royale are:

KORD 6P67

Muzzle: Long Suppressor (25)/Double-Port Brake (10)

Long Suppressor (25)/Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: 415mm Prototype (10)

415mm Prototype (10) Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical (25)

6H64 Vertical (25) Magazine: 40RND Magazine (25)

40RND Magazine (25) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or CCO 2.00x (10)

The KORD assault rifle, unlocked through the Rapid Fire 1 assignment, is one of the most reliable and consistent weapons in all of Battlefield 6, and it's even better in Redsec where recoil is significantly reduced across the board. Its high rate of fire and quick TTK come in crucial in Redsec where armour gives you some padding. It's by far my favourite weapon to use so far.

The 6H64 grip goes a long way in controlling the KORD's rather strong recoil, so I recommend using that in your custom loadout even in Redsec. Still, you'll need to fire in bursts to drop targets at longer ranges. Master that, and the KORD 6P67 is all you'll ever need in the battle royale. Seriously, this thing rips.

SVK-8.6

Muzzle: Long Suppressor (25)

Long Suppressor (25) Barrel: 560mm Cut (10)

560mm Cut (10) Underbarrel: Full Angled (25)

Full Angled (25) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: GRIM 1.50x (25)

GRIM 1.50x (25) Optical Accessory: Canted Reflex (10)

I'll admit, I've long overlooked the SVK-8.6, and all other DMRs for that matter, in Battlefield 6 multiplayer. In the core modes, they're largely overshadowed by SMGs, assault rifles, and even LMGs. However, once I picked up the SVK in Redsec, I discovered just how deadly this battle rifle is.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boasting higher damage than the rest of the DMRs, the SVK hits hard while still maintaining strong handling and a decent rate of fire. So long as you can land your shots, you'll be able to drop even fully armoured foes in just a few shots at any range. Nevertheless, it is a DMR, so I recommend finding a close-range weapon as a backup.

SOR-556 MK2

Muzzle: Standard Suppressor (20)

Standard Suppressor (20) Barrel: Extended 18" US-LB (15)

Extended 18" US-LB (15) Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical (25)

6H64 Vertical (25) Magazine: 40RND Magazine (25)

40RND Magazine (25) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10), 3VZR 1.75x (10), or CCO 2.00x (10)

The SOR-556, better known as the SCAR, is one of my favourite weapons in Battlefield 6 multiplayer, and that hasn't changed in the Redsec battle royale. It's easy to control and has a moderate rate of fire, giving you plenty of room to play around with using attachments in a custom class.

Slap on the 6H64 Vertical foregrip and that's all you'll need to make it a laser beam, so I like to use a suppressor to stay hidden and a larger magazine so I'm less likely to be caught out reloading.

PW5A3

Muzzle: CQB Suppressor (30)

CQB Suppressor (30) Barrel: Extended 245mm Custom (15)

Extended 245mm Custom (15) Underbarrel: Slim Angled (20)

Slim Angled (20) Magazine: 30RND Fast Magazine (10)

30RND Fast Magazine (10) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) Accessory: 5MW Green (10)

If you're looking for a versatile close-range weapon, you can't go wrong with the PW5A3, best known as the MP5. With solid damage, a moderate rate of fire, and slick handling, the PW5A3 is a top contender in close range.

Its greatest strength, however, is that it's oddly accurate with barely any recoil. What this means is that you can pick off enemies further out than you'd expect from an SMG, making it a great option in Redsec, where versatility comes in clutch.

KV9

Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor (30)

Lightened Suppressor (30) Barrel: 5.5" Factory (10)

5.5" Factory (10) Underbarrel: Alloy Vertical (20)

Alloy Vertical (20) Magazine: 23RND Magazine (25)

23RND Magazine (25) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x or RO-S 1.25x (10)

The KV9 is the close-range king of Redsec, in large part due to its unbelievably fast 1080 RPM rate of fire, while still dishing out 25 damage per shot. Combined, the KV9 has the fastest TTK in close range outside of a shotgun. Stick on a bigger magazine and you're all set.

Of course, this raw close-range firepower comes with a cost: the KV9 struggles to kill anything that isn't basically right in front of you. I'd recommend bringing something with a bit more range as a backup, like an assault rifle, DMR, or sniper.

As an honourable mention, I can also recommend the SCW-10, unlocked from the Close Quarters 1 assignment. Because the KV9 is only available once you hit level 45, it'll take you quite a while to unlock it if you're only just jumping into the battle royale. In the meantime, you can quickly work towards the SCW-10, which is effectively a slightly weaker alternative.

DRS-IAR

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10)

Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: Light 16.5" Fluted (20)

Light 16.5" Fluted (20) Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby (30)

Ribbed Stubby (30) Magazine: 30RND Magazine (5)

30RND Magazine (5) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

The DRS-IAR might be classified as an LMG, but it performs much more like an assault rifle in practice. By combining the raw stopping power of an LMG with a smaller magazine and quicker handling, the DRS is able to compete in surprisingly close ranges.

The only downside to the DRS-IAR is that it requires quite a few attachments to truly shine, like a foregrip and muzzle to control recoil, and a barrel to improve handling speed. If you're going to use the DRS, I recommend getting your own, personalised version from a custom loadout drop.

M4A1

Muzzle: Convertor Linear Comp (10)

Convertor Linear Comp (10) Barrel: Light 12.5" Fluted (20)

Light 12.5" Fluted (20) Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical (25)

6H64 Vertical (25) Magazine: 30RND Fast Magazine (10)

30RND Fast Magazine (10) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

Many will argue that the AK-205 is the best carbine in Redsec largely because of its absurd accuracy, but its low damage causes it to struggle somewhat in Battlefield 6. In the battle royale mode, where armour and healing can delay death, the AK-205 wouldn't be my first pick.

Instead, I'd much rather use the M4A1. This carbine has long terrorised the base game for good reason; it's got great handling and a blazingly fast TTK. This carries over into Redsec, where it reliably drops foes in a matter of seconds, especially if you're using an optimised setup. Given it can be a little unruly, it's best to carry something like a sniper, DMR, or LMG with you for longer ranges.

M2010 ESR

Muzzle: Compensated Brake (20)

Compensated Brake (20) Barrel: 26" Carbon (15)

26" Carbon (15) Underbarrel: Bipod (10)

Bipod (10) Magazine: 5 RND (5)

5 RND (5) Ergonomics: DLC Bolt (30)

DLC Bolt (30) Ammunition: Long-Range (10)

Long-Range (10) Scope: SSDS 6.00X (10)

Fort Lyndon is huge, and you'll inevitably run into enemies far off in the distance. Your only answer is to either pretend you never saw them or catch them out with a sniper, and there's no better option than the M2010 ESR.

It's a fantastic sniper that's built for long-range firefights—though I specify this for a reason, as the Mini Scout sniper is much more aggressively focused. Master the M2010's bullet drop, and you can assassinate players from afar.

Mini Scout

Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor (30)

Lightened Suppressor (30) Barrel: Extended 18" (15)

Extended 18" (15) Underbarrel: Low-Profile Stubby (10)

Low-Profile Stubby (10) Magazine: 10 RND (5)

10 RND (5) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: PAS-35 3.00x (25)

PAS-35 3.00x (25) Optical Accessory: Anti-Glare Coating (10)

The Mini Scout, added in Season 1, is a very odd sniper rifle, in that it's actually better suited to mid-range engagements. It's the only sniper to deal less than 100 damage per shot, though it makes up for it with fast bullet velocity and fire rate, letting you quickly land a follow-up killing blow. Plus, it's got great close-range handling.

It won't be everyone's cup of tea, but if you'd rather use a sniper aggressively, then the Mini Scout is made for you.