Black Ops 7's best loadout is this rapid-fire ricochet assault rifle
Get the most out of the best weapon in Black Ops 7.
New weapons are always exciting in a Call of Duty game, but sometimes the new stuff ends up being a little too strong. The EGRT-17 assault rifle in Black Ops 7 is the latest example of this, and it's the best weapon you can use right now across all game modes.
This assault rifle combines the firing rate of the Peacekeeper with the damage and range of the AK-27, cementing its place at the top of its class. It's already a monster without any attachments, but with the right loadout, you can basically eliminate all of its weaknesses.
Best EGRT-17 Loadout in Black Ops 7
- Muzzle: Redwell Shade-X Suppressor
- Barrel: 17.9" EAM Planar Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bowen Sentry Foregrip
- Magazine: Verto Flip Mag
- Rear Grip: EAM Capacitor Grip
- Stock: Frigate Control Stock
- Laser: 3MW Motion Strike Laser
- Fire Mods: Buffer Springs
Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: A07-BMVTZ-R5L31. Just open the loadout menu, select the Carbon 57, and select the little gun icon next to the "create new build" button.
This build focuses on improving the EGRT-17's accuracy at long range without sacrificing too much handling or close range performance. With these attachments, this gun will shred anything you put in front of it while still being capable of nailing long-distance eliminations.
The Redwell Shade-X Suppressor kicks things off in the Muzzle slot, stabilizing the gun's recoil and keeping you hidden from the minimap. Combined with the 17.9" EAM Planar Barrel, which boosts damage range and bullet velocity, you'll already see an improvement at range with the EGRT-17.
To keep things steady, the Bowen Sentry Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil so you'll have an easier time staying on target. The Frigate Control Stock increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control as well, further improving the EGRT-17's stability.
You don't want to ignore the weapon's innate close-range strengths though, which is why the Verto Flip Mag boosts this build's reload speed so you don't get caught in a bad spot. The EAM Capacitor Grip also reduces overall ADS speed, which is always a nice touch.
To cap things off, the 3MW Motion Strike Laser greatly improves recoil stabilization and damage range. The laser will be visible in ADS, but this thing has such a fast time-to-kill that it really doesn't matter. Finally, Buffer Springs will seriously smooth out your recoil, serving as the cherry on top for this build.
If you don't want a laser on your weapon, feel free to add an Optic of your choice. The EGRT-17's iron sights are fine enough on their own, so this loadout skips a scope. You can also swap out the Buffer Spring for MFS Heated Echo Rounds, which are the EGRT-17's prestige attachment. They make the gun's bullets ricochet three times while also boosting range and bullet velocity at the cost of recoil.
Black Ops 7 Best EGRT-17 Class Setup
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
- Field Upgrade: Scrambler
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Perk 1: Ghost
- Perk 2: Fast Hands
- Perk 3: Cold-Blooded
Gunfighter is one of BO7's best Wildcards, and it's a necessity in this build so you can trick out the EGRT-17 with the best attachments. You can also run whatever Field Upgrade you like with this build, but the Scrambler is best for aggressive play on small maps.
As for equipment, the Stim Shot should be your Tactical of choice. Since you'll be constantly pushing with the EGRT-17, that health boost can save your life. You can use whatever Lethal you like, but Semtex is a solid all-around choice.
For perks, start with Ghost in the first slot so you can stay hidden from enemies. Fast Hands in the Perk 2 slot will offset the EGRT-17's slow reload time, but you can swap it out for something else if needed. Finally, Cold-Blooded rounds things out, keeping you off the grid and protected from streaks.
Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.
