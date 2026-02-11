Black Ops 7's best loadout is this rapid-fire ricochet assault rifle

New weapons are always exciting in a Call of Duty game, but sometimes the new stuff ends up being a little too strong. The EGRT-17 assault rifle in Black Ops 7 is the latest example of this, and it's the best weapon you can use right now across all game modes.

This assault rifle combines the firing rate of the Peacekeeper with the damage and range of the AK-27, cementing its place at the top of its class. It's already a monster without any attachments, but with the right loadout, you can basically eliminate all of its weaknesses.

Best EGRT-17 Loadout in Black Ops 7

Muzzle: Redwell Shade-X Suppressor

Redwell Shade-X Suppressor Barrel: 17.9" EAM Planar Barrel

17.9" EAM Planar Barrel Underbarrel: Bowen Sentry Foregrip

Bowen Sentry Foregrip Magazine: Verto Flip Mag

Verto Flip Mag Rear Grip: EAM Capacitor Grip

EAM Capacitor Grip Stock: Frigate Control Stock

Frigate Control Stock Laser: 3MW Motion Strike Laser

3MW Motion Strike Laser Fire Mods: Buffer Springs

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: A07-BMVTZ-R5L31. Just open the loadout menu, select the Carbon 57, and select the little gun icon next to the "create new build" button.

This build focuses on improving the EGRT-17's accuracy at long range without sacrificing too much handling or close range performance. With these attachments, this gun will shred anything you put in front of it while still being capable of nailing long-distance eliminations.

The Redwell Shade-X Suppressor kicks things off in the Muzzle slot, stabilizing the gun's recoil and keeping you hidden from the minimap. Combined with the 17.9" EAM Planar Barrel, which boosts damage range and bullet velocity, you'll already see an improvement at range with the EGRT-17.

To keep things steady, the Bowen Sentry Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil so you'll have an easier time staying on target. The Frigate Control Stock increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control as well, further improving the EGRT-17's stability.

You don't want to ignore the weapon's innate close-range strengths though, which is why the Verto Flip Mag boosts this build's reload speed so you don't get caught in a bad spot. The EAM Capacitor Grip also reduces overall ADS speed, which is always a nice touch.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To cap things off, the 3MW Motion Strike Laser greatly improves recoil stabilization and damage range. The laser will be visible in ADS, but this thing has such a fast time-to-kill that it really doesn't matter. Finally, Buffer Springs will seriously smooth out your recoil, serving as the cherry on top for this build.

If you don't want a laser on your weapon, feel free to add an Optic of your choice. The EGRT-17's iron sights are fine enough on their own, so this loadout skips a scope. You can also swap out the Buffer Spring for MFS Heated Echo Rounds, which are the EGRT-17's prestige attachment. They make the gun's bullets ricochet three times while also boosting range and bullet velocity at the cost of recoil.

Black Ops 7 Best EGRT-17 Class Setup

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Field Upgrade: Scrambler

Scrambler Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Gunfighter is one of BO7's best Wildcards, and it's a necessity in this build so you can trick out the EGRT-17 with the best attachments. You can also run whatever Field Upgrade you like with this build, but the Scrambler is best for aggressive play on small maps.

As for equipment, the Stim Shot should be your Tactical of choice. Since you'll be constantly pushing with the EGRT-17, that health boost can save your life. You can use whatever Lethal you like, but Semtex is a solid all-around choice.

For perks, start with Ghost in the first slot so you can stay hidden from enemies. Fast Hands in the Perk 2 slot will offset the EGRT-17's slow reload time, but you can swap it out for something else if needed. Finally, Cold-Blooded rounds things out, keeping you off the grid and protected from streaks.