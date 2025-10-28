As are the rules with a battle royale, only one player (or group) of 100 can be crowned the victor. Naturally, your odds of success are therefore very low. But, just like Warzone, you can up your odds in the Battlefield 6 Redsec battle royale by using custom loadouts. You will, however, have to put in some work first.

Getting your hands on your own personalised kit should be one of your main goals each round, as it's always much nicer to be using your custom-made gear. Whether it's a sniper built for maximum ranged effectiveness or your favourite assault rifle, you can't go wrong with a custom class.

Keep in mind that you'll only get one custom gun per loadout drop, so you'll ideally be aiming to find two in each match for a fully decked-out loadout.

How to get custom weapon loadouts in Battlefield Redsec

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA)

There are two ways to get custom weapons loadouts in Battlefield Redsec:

Find and complete a mission that has a custom loadout as a reward. Collect a custom loadout when one randomly drops from a global event.

Similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, the Battlefield battle royale also features different mission types you can complete for rewards—the main difference is that they give you actual items instead of cash. Open your map to view available missions on the right side, where you can check the objectives and the rewards you'll get. If you're lucky, one will give you a loadout drop as a reward.

The other, less consistent and potentially riskier method of getting a custom class is through one of the global events that trigger multiple times throughout a match. You'll know when this is happening via a message at the top of your screen announcing a nearby custom weapon drop, and they'll be marked on your map with a little pod icon. When this happens, you'll have to run towards the drop location and claim it—hopefully before other players with the same idea get their grubby mitts on it instead.

Battlefield 6 and Battlefield Redsec feature shared progression, so anything you've unlocked and levelled up in the base game will also be available to you in the battle royale mode. Make a custom loadout with one of the best guns and earn it in a match for a big leg-up.