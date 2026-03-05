Being an extraction shooter, you won't be able to pick up every gun you find in Marathon, and, of course, you can lose it all in an instant anyhow. You'll want to prioritise collecting and using the best weapons so you can better defend yourself while picking Tau Ceti clean.

As it stands, there are a whopping 28 guns in Marathon, ranging from pistols and SMGs to railguns, so there's a lot to pick from. And if you're sitting there wondering how you even begin to find good gear, I recommend completing map events during a match, like Lockdown or Priority Targets. These can drop high-end weapons with attachments, alongside shields, Cores, Implants, and so on.

Below, I'll give you an overview of each gun in Marathon and an idea of what to look out for when you're looting.

Best Marathon weapons tier list

Right now, the meta is to use a shotgun for close-quarters and a sniper to pick enemies off from afar, and that's unlikely to ever change given how powerful and versatile this loadout is. While there are multiple strong choices in each category, it's nevertheless quite a rare and expensive kit to maintain, so you'll inevitably have to fall back on other weapons, especially earlier on.

Here's where I'd rank each weapon, plus an explanation for each of my S-tier picks:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Weapon S WSTR Combat Shotgun, Repeater HPR, Bully, Longshot, BR33 Volley Rifle, Outland A Misriah 2442, Stryder M1T, Twin Tap HBR, M77 Assault, Impact HAR, BRRT SMG, V11 Punch B Conquest LMG, Hardline PR, V99 Channel Rifle, V22 Volt Thrower, V66 Lookout, Magnum MC, Ares RG, V00 Zeus RG, Retaliator LMG C Demolition HMG, Overrun AR, CE Tactical, C75 Scar, Copperhead RF

WSTR Combat Shotgun The WSTR double-barreled shotgun might just be the most satisfying weapon in Marathon. Sure, it's only got two shots before you need to reload it, but that's all you need if you can get close enough. It's absolutely lethal and incredibly stylish. If you've never used this weapon with the Assassin Runner shell to sneak up on your enemy and blast 'em in the back, then you need to. Repeater HPR The Repeater HPR is a lever-action precision rifle, and it's admittedly rather slow and clunky having to reload one round at a time. However, it more than makes up for it with raw firepower: it can one-tap unshielded enemies and two-shot green shields. It's the gun I racked up the highest kill count with during the Server Slam, and it makes for a perfect backup to a shotgun or an SMG.

Bully Aptly named, the Bully is a very reliable weapon at close range and a great early pick when you're just starting out. It fires heavy ammo so it packs a punch up close, but it's balanced by a slower rate of fire than the other SMGs. In other words, you need good aim and tracking to make your shots count. Longshot You might not expect it from a fast-firing semi-automatic sniper rifle, but the Longshot is absolutely devastating. Hit a headshot and your opponent is usually down for the count or low enough for you to move in and finish them off. It being semi-auto also makes it rather forgiving, though, giving you time to line up a second shot. It's borderline overpowered, quite frankly, especially with a thermal scope.

BR33 Volley Rifle As the name hints, the BR33 is a burst-fire rifle. While you might think this means it would be slow and clunky, it's really not that bad. It's pretty snappy and boasts very little recoil, making it one of my favourite choices for mid-range shootouts when something like the Overrun AR or even M77 would let you down. Outland The Outland is basically a suped-up Longshot. It deals a wicked amount of damage per shot, even at extreme ranges, but because it's bolt-action, you really can't afford to miss a shot. It's going to be the bane of Ranked lobbies, I can already tell.

All Marathon guns

Here are all 28 guns you can find in Marathon:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Type Ammo Impact HAR Assault rifle Heavy Rounds M77 Assault rifle Light Rounds Overrun AR Assault rifle Light Rounds V75 Scar Assault rifle Volt Battery Retaliator LMG Machine gun Light Rounds Demolition HMG Machine gun Heavy Rounds Conquest LMG Machine gun Light Rounds Bully SMG Submachine gun Heavy Rounds Copperhead RF Submachine gun Light Rounds BRRT SMG Submachine gun Light Rounds V22 Volt Thrower Submachine gun Volt Battery WSTR Combat Shotgun Shotgun MIPS Rounds Misriah 2442 Shotgun MIPS Rounds V85 Circuit Breaker Shotgun Volt Battery CE Tactical Sidearm Pistol Light Rounds Magnum MC Pistol Heavy Rounds V11 Punch Pistol Volt Battery Repeater HPR Precision rifle Heavy Rounds BR33 Volley Rifle Precision rifle Light Rounds Stryder M1T Precision rifle Light Rounds Twin Tap HBR Precision rifle Heavy Rounds Hardline PR Precision rifle Light Rounds V66 Lookout Precision rifle Volt Battery Longshot Sniper rifle MIPS Rounds V99 Channel Rifle Sniper rifle Volt Battery Outland Sniper rifle MIPS Rounds V00 Zeus RG Railgun Volt Cell Ares RG Railgun Volt Cell