Best weapons in Marathon
All the guns you can find and the best ones to use.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Being an extraction shooter, you won't be able to pick up every gun you find in Marathon, and, of course, you can lose it all in an instant anyhow. You'll want to prioritise collecting and using the best weapons so you can better defend yourself while picking Tau Ceti clean.
As it stands, there are a whopping 28 guns in Marathon, ranging from pistols and SMGs to railguns, so there's a lot to pick from. And if you're sitting there wondering how you even begin to find good gear, I recommend completing map events during a match, like Lockdown or Priority Targets. These can drop high-end weapons with attachments, alongside shields, Cores, Implants, and so on.
Below, I'll give you an overview of each gun in Marathon and an idea of what to look out for when you're looting.
Best Marathon weapons tier list
Right now, the meta is to use a shotgun for close-quarters and a sniper to pick enemies off from afar, and that's unlikely to ever change given how powerful and versatile this loadout is. While there are multiple strong choices in each category, it's nevertheless quite a rare and expensive kit to maintain, so you'll inevitably have to fall back on other weapons, especially earlier on.
Here's where I'd rank each weapon, plus an explanation for each of my S-tier picks:
Rank
Weapon
S
WSTR Combat Shotgun, Repeater HPR, Bully, Longshot, BR33 Volley Rifle, Outland
A
Misriah 2442, Stryder M1T, Twin Tap HBR, M77 Assault, Impact HAR, BRRT SMG, V11 Punch
B
Conquest LMG, Hardline PR, V99 Channel Rifle, V22 Volt Thrower, V66 Lookout, Magnum MC, Ares RG, V00 Zeus RG, Retaliator LMG
C
Demolition HMG, Overrun AR, CE Tactical, C75 Scar, Copperhead RF
WSTR Combat Shotgun
The WSTR double-barreled shotgun might just be the most satisfying weapon in Marathon. Sure, it's only got two shots before you need to reload it, but that's all you need if you can get close enough. It's absolutely lethal and incredibly stylish. If you've never used this weapon with the Assassin Runner shell to sneak up on your enemy and blast 'em in the back, then you need to.
Repeater HPR
The Repeater HPR is a lever-action precision rifle, and it's admittedly rather slow and clunky having to reload one round at a time. However, it more than makes up for it with raw firepower: it can one-tap unshielded enemies and two-shot green shields. It's the gun I racked up the highest kill count with during the Server Slam, and it makes for a perfect backup to a shotgun or an SMG.
Bully
Aptly named, the Bully is a very reliable weapon at close range and a great early pick when you're just starting out. It fires heavy ammo so it packs a punch up close, but it's balanced by a slower rate of fire than the other SMGs. In other words, you need good aim and tracking to make your shots count.
Longshot
You might not expect it from a fast-firing semi-automatic sniper rifle, but the Longshot is absolutely devastating. Hit a headshot and your opponent is usually down for the count or low enough for you to move in and finish them off. It being semi-auto also makes it rather forgiving, though, giving you time to line up a second shot. It's borderline overpowered, quite frankly, especially with a thermal scope.
BR33 Volley Rifle
As the name hints, the BR33 is a burst-fire rifle. While you might think this means it would be slow and clunky, it's really not that bad. It's pretty snappy and boasts very little recoil, making it one of my favourite choices for mid-range shootouts when something like the Overrun AR or even M77 would let you down.
Outland
The Outland is basically a suped-up Longshot. It deals a wicked amount of damage per shot, even at extreme ranges, but because it's bolt-action, you really can't afford to miss a shot. It's going to be the bane of Ranked lobbies, I can already tell.
All Marathon guns
Here are all 28 guns you can find in Marathon:
Weapon
Type
Ammo
Impact HAR
Assault rifle
Heavy Rounds
M77
Assault rifle
Light Rounds
Overrun AR
Assault rifle
Light Rounds
V75 Scar
Assault rifle
Volt Battery
Retaliator LMG
Machine gun
Light Rounds
Demolition HMG
Machine gun
Heavy Rounds
Conquest LMG
Machine gun
Light Rounds
Bully SMG
Submachine gun
Heavy Rounds
Copperhead RF
Submachine gun
Light Rounds
BRRT SMG
Submachine gun
Light Rounds
V22 Volt Thrower
Submachine gun
Volt Battery
WSTR Combat Shotgun
Shotgun
MIPS Rounds
Misriah 2442
Shotgun
MIPS Rounds
V85 Circuit Breaker
Shotgun
Volt Battery
CE Tactical Sidearm
Pistol
Light Rounds
Magnum MC
Pistol
Heavy Rounds
V11 Punch
Pistol
Volt Battery
Repeater HPR
Precision rifle
Heavy Rounds
BR33 Volley Rifle
Precision rifle
Light Rounds
Stryder M1T
Precision rifle
Light Rounds
Twin Tap HBR
Precision rifle
Heavy Rounds
Hardline PR
Precision rifle
Light Rounds
V66 Lookout
Precision rifle
Volt Battery
Longshot
Sniper rifle
MIPS Rounds
V99 Channel Rifle
Sniper rifle
Volt Battery
Outland
Sniper rifle
MIPS Rounds
V00 Zeus RG
Railgun
Volt Cell
Ares RG
Railgun
Volt Cell
Marathon roadmap: What's coming
Marathon Lockbox Keys: How to get 'em
Marathon upgrades: Which to pick
Marathon DCON: Where to find one
Introducing Traxus: Find the terminal
Marathon vault: How to get more space
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.