A Battlefield 6 bug that made jumping with (mostly) melee weapons halt your momentum just got fixed

If you've noticed that jumping around in Battlefield 6 with your knife or the repair tool out led to some sluggish movement, that should be fixed now. The Battlefield Comms X account sent out a post yesterday that a fix was rolled out addressing "an issue where jump momentum gets unintentionally interrupted when jumping with certain weapons equipped."

Jump Momentum FixWe're rolling out a fix that addresses an issue where jump momentum gets unintentionally interrupted when jumping with certain weapons equipped.This is now live across all platforms and may take effect upon your next fresh match.October 12, 2025

It's part of a steady wave of fixes stretching out past the weekend, with yesterday bringing compensation for players who were affected by an EA app outage and the Comms account stating the day before that Breakthrough maps were getting "adjustments on the backend" to fix an issue where some maps weren't "always filling with the intended player counts."

Battlefield Studios has proven quick on the draw with these fixes, which is just another feather in the cap of a game that's already a huge hit. While the bugs might suggest that it's been a rocky launch, for the most part, Battlefield 6 is a model citizen when it comes to optimization, and Morgan Park's review-in-progress dubs it a "salve for an FPS scene that takes itself too seriously."

If you're keen to keep up with the latest BF6 news, you can follow our launch coverage. It also shows you where you can find the PC Gamer 24/7 Conquest server, so give that a look if you so please. It's all about the multiplayer anyway; just be sure you've got the stuff.