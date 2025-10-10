EA's own launcher is making Battlefield 6 unplayable by telling users they're 'missing content' or must 'purchase to play' what they've already bought

It's Battlefield 6 day, and virtual warfighters are flocking to the front to dutifully ignore their squadmates' cries for revives and crash the first helicopter they enter. But as all those hundreds of thousands of launch day players arrive, some who purchased the game through the EA app are being denied deployment.

On the Battlefield subreddit, the Steam discussion forums, and on X, users who bought Battlefield 6 from EA's launcher say that after launching the game—and sitting through the launch day login queue—they're unable to play either multiplayer or the campaign. Even after multiple reinstall attempts, Battlefield 6 will insist that those users are "missing" necessary content, or that they must "purchase to play"—seemingly indicating that the EA app isn't correctly recognizing the software license for users who purchased BF6 through EA's own software.

"I've got warned about purchasing the game via the EAL, but I tried staying true to the bone, since I already have every other BF I ever bought on there," one redditor said. "And now I have spent 1 hour in a menu/shooting range. Done with the settings, now I'd love to play... but I guess I have to keep playing BF4 for another while."

EA has acknowledged the issue through its official Battlefield Comms X account, but hasn't yet diagnosed the problem.

"We're aware of an issue preventing players from accessing the game with some receiving an error stating they need to purchase DLC or similar," EA said. "Stay tuned for further updates as the team investigates this issue."

I wish I could say it's surprising, but the EA app has been giving us reasons to resent it since before it abandoned the Origin name. Luckily, affected users have also reported that they've been able to play successfully after refunding their EA purchase and then buying and installing through Steam instead. If Battlefield 6 is stubbornly refusing to let you play what you paid for, it's probably worth looking into.