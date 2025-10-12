Battlefield 6 hits a peak of 747k players on Steam, hot on the heels of Baldur's Gate 3's record and in the platform's all-time top 20
We are so back.
Battlefield 6 is proving a remarkable milestone for the venerable military shooter series. It's not just a great game—as PC Gamer staff writer Morgan Park put it in last week's review-in-progress, "a bullseye where it matters most"—it's also very popular, as evidenced by its recent eye-watering concurrent player count of over 747,000.
That number comes from SteamDB, which shows Battlefield 6 jockeying with Dota 2 for second most-played game on Steam right now behind the platform's perennial #1, Counter-Strike 2. The number has been left to simmer for a bit as I write this on a Sunday morning, but sits proudly at around 600,000 active players regardless.
With a bit more oomph as the game builds up steam, it might just overtake Baldur's Gate 3's historical peak of 875,000 simultaneous players, which would put it very close to the all-time top ten. Still, it's overtaken the likes of Marvel Rivals, Apex Legends, and notably, any Call of Duty game on the platform, so even if it plateaus from here it is a seismic release.
The campaign might be a little dismal; PC Gamer news writer Lincoln Carpenter noted "it's an achievement that the Battlefield 6 campaign finds a way to make its tank level boring." But that's not stopping players from piling in to check out the multiplayer, nor from enjoying the rare game launch on this scale with pitch-perfect optimization. There have been some login queues and hitches with the EA App, but what else is new?
If you're among the hundreds of thousands of Battlefield 6 enjoyers, keep up with PC Gamer's launch coverage here
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
