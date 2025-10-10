Battlefield 6 live launch coverage: All the news, updates, and reactions as the most-anticipated FPS of the year goes live

It's been three years and 11 months since a Battlefield game came out, and if you ask me, that's the sweet spot. It was long enough that DICE's last entry, Battlefield 2042, had time to live up to its potential (eventually), and not so short a gap that the coming of a new Battlefield is just another Friday.

Battlefield 6 feels like an event. It's quickly become the most-anticipated FPS of the year, fueled by an extremely positive open beta in August and promises of a return to what made Battlefields 3 and 4 really good (simple classes, pretty maps, 64-player lobbies).

I've had a great time in multiplayer this past week, but I'm eager to play more humans and fewer bots. I'll be here chronicling Battlefield 6 happenings all launch day, so check back often to see what's new.