Fallout season 2 teaser trailer confirms a December release, and drives the point home that we're going to New Vegas

A teaser trailer for Fallout Season 2 just released, though to call it "released" is a little inaccurate: it just turned up on Reddit. It aired as part of Upfront with Amazon, a business event targeted at marketing people and other types liable to use terms like "premium content" and "immersive brand experiences" unironically.

The trailer lasts 33 seconds and doesn't tell us anything we don't already know, except that the season will air in December (on Amazon Prime, of course). It shows Lucy and The Ghoul looking dramatically at each other at the outskirts of New Vegas, which looks a heckuva lot like the New Vegas in Fallout: New Vegas.

Check it out for yourself:

I too would look seriously at my companion if I happened to reach the outskirts of New Vegas, chiefly because I know there to be many deathclaws in the vicinity. Not coincidentally, a showrunner said last year that if Fallout got a second season (which we now know it will) it would definitely have deathclaws.

This teaser had a quick turnaround: Season 2 filming only wrapped last week, compelling Walton Goggins to tear off his ghoul make-up for the camera. Meanwhile, Maximus actor Aaron Moten revealed that the show's current arc accounts for a possible five- to six-season run.