Fallout show actor says they know its 'endpoint' and it's sometime in season 5 or 6, which means we've still got loads of time to scream at each other about New Vegas
Phew.
Fallout's second season just wrapped filming, which means we're tantalisingly close to once again screaming at each other about Fallout: New Vegas. Personally, I can't wait. I'm already gearing up to cancel you over your terrible Raul Tejada take and write an overly long dissertation on how that guy who hangs out on the Hotel Golf balcony is actually an allegory for American imperialism. Wait, no. I already did that.
It's a dance we'll repeat every time this show gets a new season, I'd wager. How many times will that be? Well, per Aaron Moten—the actor who plays Maximus in the show—around three or four more times. Moten says the show's arc as it's currently conceived would see the whole thing last five or six seasons (via TheGamer).
"When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point, and they gave me the endpoint," said Moten on-stage at the recent Comic Con Liverpool event. With season 2 wrapped, that endpoint "hasn't changed," and places the end of the show somewhere around "season five, six, type of endpoint."
Which means there's a heck of a lot of the Fallout TV show left to go, assuming Amazon sticks to the plan as it is right now. "We've always known that we're going to take our time with the development of the characters," said Moten, leaving unspoken what was surely at the forefront of the creative team's minds: giving Fallout 1, 2 and New Vegas fans as much time as possible to boil their brains into stew.
Don't get me wrong, I'm one of those people. Fallout 1 and New Vegas are two of my favourite games ever made, and while I enjoyed my time with FO3 and FO4, it's the West Coast tales that live in my heart. I'm incredibly curious to see what season 2 does with New Vegas as a setting now that Lucy, Maximus and co are heading there. The endings of the original game are so radically different that I struggle to imagine the show settling on a narrative that satisfies everyone, but I'd like to see it try.
Who knows? Maybe they'll reveal that the "brainrot theory" that Maximus' Brotherhood is a syncretic mash-up of Caesar's Legion and OG Brotherhood remnants is totally true. That'd make me happy, which is the most important thing.
