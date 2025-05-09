Fallout Season 2 filming just wrapped, so now's a good time to check in on any New Vegas sickos you know and make sure they're not getting too worked up

Good news, Goggins-heads: It looks like work is proceeding apace on Fallout season 2. In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, Ella Purnell uploaded a celebratory selfie with costar and fictional dad Kyle MacLachlan to commemorate the end of filming for Fallout's second season.

If you're wondering, yes: Walton Goggins made his own announcement, by which I mean he tore his face off in slow motion on video. His ghoul face, I mean. Not his real one.

A post shared by Ella Purnell (@ella_purnell) A photo posted by on

It should be no surprise that there's eager anticipation for Fallout season 2, considering that the Amazon show singlehandedly triggered a franchise-wise Fallout renaissance that increased daily player counts in games throughout the series by as much as 600%. People love an excuse to wander a wasteland, it turns out.

And there's a lot of excitement for one particularly beloved wasteland that the Fallout show is, by all indications, headed to next. Season 1 capped off with Hank heading New Vegas-ward, and there's been a steady stream of production leaks bubbling to the surface between seasons showing recognizable landmarks from the Mojave.

Some of that New Vegas excitement is a bit more tentative, however—if not maladaptive. Some fans were driven into a frenzy over perceived timeline discrepancies in season 1 that were taken as an indication that Bethesda was paving over New Vegas lore. Todd Howard even had to issue a placating decree, saying on an April 2024 Kinda Funny podcast that "New Vegas is a very, very important game to us."

Just how deep season 2 will dig into the New Vegas lorebooks remains to be seen, though. Will we see a Yes Man? Did the Bright Brotherhood ever make it to space? Is the show brave enough to open the Joshua Graham can of worms? Whatever happens, I'm sure the cast will have to fight plenty of geckos. It wouldn't be authentic otherwise.

As for when season 2 might air, we can only speculate. If it follows a similar production timeline to the first season, which was released just over a year after wrapping filming in March 2023, we might expect Fallout season 2 sometime in mid-2026. That's only guesswork until any official announcement, of course.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you'd like to do your own theorycrafting about what's ahead for the TV show, we've been gathering everything we know about Fallout season 2 while we wait. And if you want to make your own Mojave homecoming, check out our handy guide for getting the best New Vegas experience on present-day PCs.