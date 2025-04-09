Oblivion console commands and cheats for infinite wealth, carry weight, and skill gains

Are you on the lookout for Oblivion console commands to make your journey across Cyrodiil a bit easier? Bethesda RPGs already allow for quite a bit of freedom, but console commands and cheats can help you blaze through quests, stock up on gold, or get your hands on any item you can think of.

There are fun console commands that can get you powerful gear or more potions than you can count, but there are also practical cheats that can tailor the game to your liking as well. Whether you're in a sticky situation where you can't progress a quest or you've accidentally lost a crucial item, these Oblivion console commands will help you cheat your way back on track.

How to use Oblivion cheats and console commands

To use console commands in Oblivion, just hit the tilde (~) key and enter your desired cheat. Multiple console commands can be active at the same time, and some of them (like god mode) last indefinitely. Using console commands won't disable achievements, either, so go wild.

If you've played other Bethesda games like Starfield or Skyrim, it's basically the same process in Oblivion. As always, these console commands can seriously mess up your game if you're not careful. You could potentially experience crashes or other strange bugs when you turn them on, so back up your save file just in case anything goes wrong.

Best Oblivion cheats

(Image credit: Bethesda)

While there are countless console commands in Oblivion, these are some of the best that you'll want to keep on hand at all times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Console Command Effect player.additem 0000000a [#] Adds the specified number of lockpicks to your inventory. player.additem 0000000b 1 Adds the skeleton keys to your inventory player.additem F [#] Adds the specified number of gold to your inventory player.setgs factorstrengthencumbrancemult [#] Increases carrying capacity by adjusting the multiplier of weight granted by your strength attribute. Five is the default value. player.setgs fmoverunmult [#] Changes your sprint speed tgm Toggles god mode tcl Toggles collision on target. If performed without a target, toggles noclip for the player. tmm [#] Toggles all map markers on (1) or off (0) player.setav [attribute] [#] Changes the value of an attribute to the desired number (#) unlock Unlocks the targeted object

Oblivion toggle console commands

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These are some of the simplest console commands in Oblivion. They do not require a target and only toggle certain game features on and off.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Toggle commands Console Command Effect showsubtitle Toggles NPC subtitles tai Toggles AI for NPCs tcai Toggles combat AI tcl Toggles collision on target. If performed without a target, toggles noclip for the player. pcb Purges cached game cells to free up memory tdetect Toggles detection by NPC AI tdt Toggles debug text tfc Toggles freeflying camera tfow Toggles fog of war and reveals the entire local map area tfh Toggles full help, which displays all relevant information instead of just an item's ID when targeting an object with the console command menu open. tg Toggles 3D grass visibility tgm Toggles god mode thd Toggles Heads up Picture in Picture tlb Toggles Lite Brite. This brightens the world and improves performance tll Toggles the visibility of land in the distance tlv Toggles leaves on trees tm Toggles your HUD menu, including your health and equipped weapon tmg Toggles material geometry and displays wireframes around objects and NPCs tmm [#] Toggles all map markers on (1) or off (0) ts Toggles visibility of the sky box tt Toggles tree visibility twf Toggles wireframe mode twr Toggles water radius tws Toggles water rendering. Does not remove water, but hides all graphical effects related to water so it appears as a blank blob.

Oblivion targeted console commands

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands can be used on any targeted character or NPC to tweak them to your liking. To target an object or NPC, open the console command line by pressing the tilde key and then click whoever or whatever you want. The targeted item or NPC will be displayed at the top of the screen.

You can also use these commands on yourself by adding the "player." prefix to the front of the command. For example "player.additem" will add something to your inventory while "additem" will affect whichever character you are targeting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Target commands Console Command Effect activate Activates the target, mostly used for interactable objects like switches additem [Item ID] [#] Adds the specified number of an item to the target's inventory disable Removes the target from the game world enable Returns the target to the game world removeitem [Item ID] [#] Removes the specified number of an item from the target's inventory equipitem [Item ID] Forces the target to equip the specified item removeallitems Removes everything from the target's inventory addspell [Spell ID] Adds the specified spell to the target's spell list removespell [Spell ID] Removes the specified spell from the target's spell list dispel [Spell ID] Dispels a magic effect or enchantment affecting the target dispelallspells Dispels every magic effect from the target createfullactorcopy Clones the target deletefullactorcopy Deletes the target's clone duplicateallitems [Reference ID] Duplicates all items from the target container to the referenced container getav [attribute] Gets the value of an attribute setav [attribute] [#] Changes the value of an attribute kill [victim] Kills the target lock [#] Locks the target (like a chest or door) with a varying degree of lockpicking difficulty from 1-99. A value of 100 will require a key and cannot be lockpicked. unlock Unlocks the target moddisposition [ID] [#] Modifies the target's disposition toward the specified ID moveto [Ref ID/Location] Moves the target to a different location payfine Pays the target's criminal fines payfinethief Pays the target's criminal fines without removing stolen items from their inventory placeatme [Base ID] [#] Spawns an object in front of the player resurrect 1 Resurrects the target. A value of 1 will make the target get up instead of respawning so they can keep their equipment. To resurrect a corpse that has despawned, it must be reenabled with another console command. setactorfullname [name] Changes the target's name. The name must be in quotes if it contains a space. setcrimegold [#] Sets a bounty on the target setlevel [#] Changes the target's level setopenstate [#] Changes the locked/unlocked state of a door. A value of 1 unlocks and opens the door, while a value of 0 closes the door. setownership [Base ID/Faction ID] Changes the ownership of the target. If an ID is not included, ownership defaults to the player. stopcombat Stops target combat startcombat Starts target combat startconversation [Ref ID], [topic parameter] Starts an NPC conversation. WARNING: Can cause the player to get stuck, NPCs to become frozen, or random dialogue to play. Not recommended for use.

Oblivion character console commands

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands affect the player directly, tweaking your skills and attributes. If you need to change anything about your character, this is the table for you. You can also use these console commands on any NPC by targeting them in the console window and omitting the "player" prefix from the desired command.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Character commands Console Command Effect advlevel Levels up the target advskill [skill] [#] Levels up the target's skill by the specified amount player.setav [ability/attribute] [#] Changes the player's ability or attribute values player.setlevel [#] Changes the player's level (1-255 range) setpcfame Sets the target's fame level setpcinfamy Sets the target's infamy level sexchange Changes the target's gender showracemenu Opens a menu to change the target's race, face, gender, or name showbirthsignmenu Opens a menu to change the target's birthsign showclassmenu Opens a menu to change the target's class showenchantment Opens the enchanting window showspellmaking Opens the spell creation screen swdp Shows all characters currently detecting the player modpca [attribute] [#] Adds a specified number of points to the chosen attribute modpcs [skill] [#] Adds a specified number of points to the chosen skill psb Adds all spells to the player addscriptpackage 990E69B Makes the target a follower of the player setscale [#] Changes the size of the target

Oblivion quest commands

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands are all about quests. They can come in handy if you encounter a progression blocker that prevents you from completing a quest or if you want to skip any particularly troublesome missions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Quest commands Console Command Effect completequest [Quest ID] Completes the specified quest caqs Completes all quest stages getstage [Quest ID] Shows the quest stage for the specified quest player.completequest [Quest ID] Removes a quest from your list showquesttargets Shows the active quest's ID and stage setstage [Quest ID] [Stage] Advances the stage of a specified quest. A value of 10 indicates that the quest has just been accepted. Increase the stage by 10 for each quest step. setquestobject [Base ID] [#] Flags the specified object as a quest object (1) or a normal object (0) showfullquestlog [Quest ID] Shows quest log showquestlog [#] Shows current quest log (0) or completed quest log (1) sq Shows all quests and stages sqt Shows current quest movetoqt Teleports to quest target

Miscellaneous Oblivion commands

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands don't fit neatly into any other category, but that doesn't mean they're not helpful. These can tweak weather conditions, change the speed at which time advances, and more.