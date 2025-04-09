Oblivion console commands and cheats for infinite wealth, carry weight, and skill gains

By published

Use these classic console commands to cheat your way through the Oblivion Crisis.

Oblivion - a character in metal rmor carrying a sword on a sepia background
(Image credit: Bethesda)
Jump to:

Are you on the lookout for Oblivion console commands to make your journey across Cyrodiil a bit easier? Bethesda RPGs already allow for quite a bit of freedom, but console commands and cheats can help you blaze through quests, stock up on gold, or get your hands on any item you can think of.

There are fun console commands that can get you powerful gear or more potions than you can count, but there are also practical cheats that can tailor the game to your liking as well. Whether you're in a sticky situation where you can't progress a quest or you've accidentally lost a crucial item, these Oblivion console commands will help you cheat your way back on track.

How to use Oblivion cheats and console commands

To use console commands in Oblivion, just hit the tilde (~) key and enter your desired cheat. Multiple console commands can be active at the same time, and some of them (like god mode) last indefinitely. Using console commands won't disable achievements, either, so go wild.

If you've played other Bethesda games like Starfield or Skyrim, it's basically the same process in Oblivion. As always, these console commands can seriously mess up your game if you're not careful. You could potentially experience crashes or other strange bugs when you turn them on, so back up your save file just in case anything goes wrong.

Best Oblivion cheats

Oblivion - A character in metal armor standing at the top of a stonetower looking over the landscape

(Image credit: Bethesda)

While there are countless console commands in Oblivion, these are some of the best that you'll want to keep on hand at all times.

Console Command

Effect

player.additem 0000000a [#]

Adds the specified number of lockpicks to your inventory.

player.additem 0000000b 1

Adds the skeleton keys to your inventory

player.additem F [#]

Adds the specified number of gold to your inventory

player.setgs factorstrengthencumbrancemult [#]

Increases carrying capacity by adjusting the multiplier of weight granted by your strength attribute. Five is the default value.

player.setgs fmoverunmult [#]

Changes your sprint speed

tgm

Toggles god mode

tcl

Toggles collision on target. If performed without a target, toggles noclip for the player.

tmm [#]

Toggles all map markers on (1) or off (0)

player.setav [attribute] [#]

Changes the value of an attribute to the desired number (#)

unlock

Unlocks the targeted object

Oblivion toggle console commands

Oblivion - A player character riding a horse down a stone road through a grassy meadow

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These are some of the simplest console commands in Oblivion. They do not require a target and only toggle certain game features on and off.

Toggle commands

Console Command

Effect

showsubtitle

Toggles NPC subtitles

tai

Toggles AI for NPCs

tcai

Toggles combat AI

tcl

Toggles collision on target. If performed without a target, toggles noclip for the player.

pcb

Purges cached game cells to free up memory

tdetect

Toggles detection by NPC AI

tdt

Toggles debug text

tfc

Toggles freeflying camera

tfow

Toggles fog of war and reveals the entire local map area

tfh

Toggles full help, which displays all relevant information instead of just an item's ID when targeting an object with the console command menu open.

tg

Toggles 3D grass visibility

tgm

Toggles god mode

thd

Toggles Heads up Picture in Picture

tlb

Toggles Lite Brite. This brightens the world and improves performance

tll

Toggles the visibility of land in the distance

tlv

Toggles leaves on trees

tm

Toggles your HUD menu, including your health and equipped weapon

tmg

Toggles material geometry and displays wireframes around objects and NPCs

tmm [#]

Toggles all map markers on (1) or off (0)

ts

Toggles visibility of the sky box

tt

Toggles tree visibility

twf

Toggles wireframe mode

twr

Toggles water radius

tws

Toggles water rendering. Does not remove water, but hides all graphical effects related to water so it appears as a blank blob.

Oblivion targeted console commands

Oblivion - A city guard wearing armor and standing on the stone street at sunset

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands can be used on any targeted character or NPC to tweak them to your liking. To target an object or NPC, open the console command line by pressing the tilde key and then click whoever or whatever you want. The targeted item or NPC will be displayed at the top of the screen.

You can also use these commands on yourself by adding the "player." prefix to the front of the command. For example "player.additem" will add something to your inventory while "additem" will affect whichever character you are targeting.

Target commands

Console Command

Effect

activate

Activates the target, mostly used for interactable objects like switches

additem [Item ID] [#]

Adds the specified number of an item to the target's inventory

disable

Removes the target from the game world

enable

Returns the target to the game world

removeitem [Item ID] [#]

Removes the specified number of an item from the target's inventory

equipitem [Item ID]

Forces the target to equip the specified item

removeallitems

Removes everything from the target's inventory

addspell [Spell ID]

Adds the specified spell to the target's spell list

removespell [Spell ID]

Removes the specified spell from the target's spell list

dispel [Spell ID]

Dispels a magic effect or enchantment affecting the target

dispelallspells

Dispels every magic effect from the target

createfullactorcopy

Clones the target

deletefullactorcopy

Deletes the target's clone

duplicateallitems [Reference ID]

Duplicates all items from the target container to the referenced container

getav [attribute]

Gets the value of an attribute

setav [attribute] [#]

Changes the value of an attribute

kill [victim]

Kills the target

lock [#]

Locks the target (like a chest or door) with a varying degree of lockpicking difficulty from 1-99. A value of 100 will require a key and cannot be lockpicked.

unlock

Unlocks the target

moddisposition [ID] [#]

Modifies the target's disposition toward the specified ID

moveto [Ref ID/Location]

Moves the target to a different location

payfine

Pays the target's criminal fines

payfinethief

Pays the target's criminal fines without removing stolen items from their inventory

placeatme [Base ID] [#]

Spawns an object in front of the player

resurrect 1

Resurrects the target. A value of 1 will make the target get up instead of respawning so they can keep their equipment. To resurrect a corpse that has despawned, it must be reenabled with another console command.

setactorfullname [name]

Changes the target's name. The name must be in quotes if it contains a space.

setcrimegold [#]

Sets a bounty on the target

setlevel [#]

Changes the target's level

setopenstate [#]

Changes the locked/unlocked state of a door. A value of 1 unlocks and opens the door, while a value of 0 closes the door.

setownership [Base ID/Faction ID]

Changes the ownership of the target. If an ID is not included, ownership defaults to the player.

stopcombat

Stops target combat

startcombat

Starts target combat

startconversation [Ref ID], [topic parameter]

Starts an NPC conversation.

WARNING: Can cause the player to get stuck, NPCs to become frozen, or random dialogue to play. Not recommended for use.

Oblivion character console commands

Oblivion - A player character with the stats menu open showing their ratings for strength, intelligence, etc

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands affect the player directly, tweaking your skills and attributes. If you need to change anything about your character, this is the table for you. You can also use these console commands on any NPC by targeting them in the console window and omitting the "player" prefix from the desired command.

Character commands

Console Command

Effect

advlevel

Levels up the target

advskill [skill] [#]

Levels up the target's skill by the specified amount

player.setav [ability/attribute] [#]

Changes the player's ability or attribute values

player.setlevel [#]

Changes the player's level (1-255 range)

setpcfame

Sets the target's fame level

setpcinfamy

Sets the target's infamy level

sexchange

Changes the target's gender

showracemenu

Opens a menu to change the target's race, face, gender, or name

showbirthsignmenu

Opens a menu to change the target's birthsign

showclassmenu

Opens a menu to change the target's class

showenchantment

Opens the enchanting window

showspellmaking

Opens the spell creation screen

swdp

Shows all characters currently detecting the player

modpca [attribute] [#]

Adds a specified number of points to the chosen attribute

modpcs [skill] [#]

Adds a specified number of points to the chosen skill

psb

Adds all spells to the player

addscriptpackage 990E69B

Makes the target a follower of the player

setscale [#]

Changes the size of the target

Oblivion quest commands

Oblivion - A quest log open to the active quest "Horse Armor"

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands are all about quests. They can come in handy if you encounter a progression blocker that prevents you from completing a quest or if you want to skip any particularly troublesome missions.

Quest commands

Console Command

Effect

completequest [Quest ID]

Completes the specified quest

caqs

Completes all quest stages

getstage [Quest ID]

Shows the quest stage for the specified quest

player.completequest [Quest ID]

Removes a quest from your list

showquesttargets

Shows the active quest's ID and stage

setstage [Quest ID] [Stage]

Advances the stage of a specified quest. A value of 10 indicates that the quest has just been accepted. Increase the stage by 10 for each quest step.

setquestobject [Base ID] [#]

Flags the specified object as a quest object (1) or a normal object (0)

showfullquestlog [Quest ID]

Shows quest log

showquestlog [#]

Shows current quest log (0) or completed quest log (1)

sq

Shows all quests and stages

sqt

Shows current quest

movetoqt

Teleports to quest target

Miscellaneous Oblivion commands

Oblivion - A dark rainy day on an empty street in the imperial city

(Image credit: Bethesda)

These console commands don't fit neatly into any other category, but that doesn't mean they're not helpful. These can tweak weather conditions, change the speed at which time advances, and more.

Misc commands

Console Command

Effect

bat [File Name]

Executes the file with the specified file name

coc [Location]

Teleports to the specified location

coe [X], [Y]

Teleports to the exact coordinates specified

enableplayercontrols

Enables player control during cinematic mode

fov [#]

Changes the field of view (0-180 scale)

fw [ID]

Forces the weather to the specified conditions without transitions

killall

Kills all creatures in the loaded area

prid [Ref ID]

Picks reference (console target) by ID

qqq

Exits the game

save [Name]

Saves the game with the specified save file name

saveini

Saves the ini file settings

show

Shows the value of the global variable

set [Global Variable] to [Value]

Changes the specified global variable (e.g. GameDay, PCVampire, Fame). Can be used to make wide, system level changes

setdebugtext

Selects debugging info

set timescale to [#]

Changes the speed at which time advances in-game. Set at 30 by default. Higher values speed things up and vice versa

ssg

Creates a window with the full game scene graph

sw [ID]

Sets the weather conditions

getgs [Game Setting]

Displays a game setting

setgs [Game Setting] [Value]

Sets a game setting to the specified value

