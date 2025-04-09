Oblivion console commands and cheats for infinite wealth, carry weight, and skill gains
Use these classic console commands to cheat your way through the Oblivion Crisis.
Are you on the lookout for Oblivion console commands to make your journey across Cyrodiil a bit easier? Bethesda RPGs already allow for quite a bit of freedom, but console commands and cheats can help you blaze through quests, stock up on gold, or get your hands on any item you can think of.
There are fun console commands that can get you powerful gear or more potions than you can count, but there are also practical cheats that can tailor the game to your liking as well. Whether you're in a sticky situation where you can't progress a quest or you've accidentally lost a crucial item, these Oblivion console commands will help you cheat your way back on track.
How to use Oblivion cheats and console commands
To use console commands in Oblivion, just hit the tilde (~) key and enter your desired cheat. Multiple console commands can be active at the same time, and some of them (like god mode) last indefinitely. Using console commands won't disable achievements, either, so go wild.
If you've played other Bethesda games like Starfield or Skyrim, it's basically the same process in Oblivion. As always, these console commands can seriously mess up your game if you're not careful. You could potentially experience crashes or other strange bugs when you turn them on, so back up your save file just in case anything goes wrong.
Best Oblivion cheats
While there are countless console commands in Oblivion, these are some of the best that you'll want to keep on hand at all times.
Console Command
Effect
player.additem 0000000a [#]
Adds the specified number of lockpicks to your inventory.
player.additem 0000000b 1
Adds the skeleton keys to your inventory
player.additem F [#]
Adds the specified number of gold to your inventory
player.setgs factorstrengthencumbrancemult [#]
Increases carrying capacity by adjusting the multiplier of weight granted by your strength attribute. Five is the default value.
player.setgs fmoverunmult [#]
Changes your sprint speed
tgm
Toggles god mode
tcl
Toggles collision on target. If performed without a target, toggles noclip for the player.
tmm [#]
Toggles all map markers on (1) or off (0)
player.setav [attribute] [#]
Changes the value of an attribute to the desired number (#)
unlock
Unlocks the targeted object
Oblivion toggle console commands
These are some of the simplest console commands in Oblivion. They do not require a target and only toggle certain game features on and off.
Console Command
Effect
showsubtitle
Toggles NPC subtitles
tai
Toggles AI for NPCs
tcai
Toggles combat AI
tcl
Toggles collision on target. If performed without a target, toggles noclip for the player.
pcb
Purges cached game cells to free up memory
tdetect
Toggles detection by NPC AI
tdt
Toggles debug text
tfc
Toggles freeflying camera
tfow
Toggles fog of war and reveals the entire local map area
tfh
Toggles full help, which displays all relevant information instead of just an item's ID when targeting an object with the console command menu open.
tg
Toggles 3D grass visibility
tgm
Toggles god mode
thd
Toggles Heads up Picture in Picture
tlb
Toggles Lite Brite. This brightens the world and improves performance
tll
Toggles the visibility of land in the distance
tlv
Toggles leaves on trees
tm
Toggles your HUD menu, including your health and equipped weapon
tmg
Toggles material geometry and displays wireframes around objects and NPCs
tmm [#]
Toggles all map markers on (1) or off (0)
ts
Toggles visibility of the sky box
tt
Toggles tree visibility
twf
Toggles wireframe mode
twr
Toggles water radius
tws
Toggles water rendering. Does not remove water, but hides all graphical effects related to water so it appears as a blank blob.
Oblivion targeted console commands
These console commands can be used on any targeted character or NPC to tweak them to your liking. To target an object or NPC, open the console command line by pressing the tilde key and then click whoever or whatever you want. The targeted item or NPC will be displayed at the top of the screen.
You can also use these commands on yourself by adding the "player." prefix to the front of the command. For example "player.additem" will add something to your inventory while "additem" will affect whichever character you are targeting.
Console Command
Effect
activate
Activates the target, mostly used for interactable objects like switches
additem [Item ID] [#]
Adds the specified number of an item to the target's inventory
disable
Removes the target from the game world
enable
Returns the target to the game world
removeitem [Item ID] [#]
Removes the specified number of an item from the target's inventory
equipitem [Item ID]
Forces the target to equip the specified item
removeallitems
Removes everything from the target's inventory
addspell [Spell ID]
Adds the specified spell to the target's spell list
removespell [Spell ID]
Removes the specified spell from the target's spell list
dispel [Spell ID]
Dispels a magic effect or enchantment affecting the target
dispelallspells
Dispels every magic effect from the target
createfullactorcopy
Clones the target
deletefullactorcopy
Deletes the target's clone
duplicateallitems [Reference ID]
Duplicates all items from the target container to the referenced container
getav [attribute]
Gets the value of an attribute
setav [attribute] [#]
Changes the value of an attribute
kill [victim]
Kills the target
lock [#]
Locks the target (like a chest or door) with a varying degree of lockpicking difficulty from 1-99. A value of 100 will require a key and cannot be lockpicked.
unlock
Unlocks the target
moddisposition [ID] [#]
Modifies the target's disposition toward the specified ID
moveto [Ref ID/Location]
Moves the target to a different location
payfine
Pays the target's criminal fines
payfinethief
Pays the target's criminal fines without removing stolen items from their inventory
placeatme [Base ID] [#]
Spawns an object in front of the player
resurrect 1
Resurrects the target. A value of 1 will make the target get up instead of respawning so they can keep their equipment. To resurrect a corpse that has despawned, it must be reenabled with another console command.
setactorfullname [name]
Changes the target's name. The name must be in quotes if it contains a space.
setcrimegold [#]
Sets a bounty on the target
setlevel [#]
Changes the target's level
setopenstate [#]
Changes the locked/unlocked state of a door. A value of 1 unlocks and opens the door, while a value of 0 closes the door.
setownership [Base ID/Faction ID]
Changes the ownership of the target. If an ID is not included, ownership defaults to the player.
stopcombat
Stops target combat
startcombat
Starts target combat
startconversation [Ref ID], [topic parameter]
Starts an NPC conversation.
WARNING: Can cause the player to get stuck, NPCs to become frozen, or random dialogue to play. Not recommended for use.
Oblivion character console commands
These console commands affect the player directly, tweaking your skills and attributes. If you need to change anything about your character, this is the table for you. You can also use these console commands on any NPC by targeting them in the console window and omitting the "player" prefix from the desired command.
Console Command
Effect
advlevel
Levels up the target
advskill [skill] [#]
Levels up the target's skill by the specified amount
player.setav [ability/attribute] [#]
Changes the player's ability or attribute values
player.setlevel [#]
Changes the player's level (1-255 range)
setpcfame
Sets the target's fame level
setpcinfamy
Sets the target's infamy level
sexchange
Changes the target's gender
showracemenu
Opens a menu to change the target's race, face, gender, or name
showbirthsignmenu
Opens a menu to change the target's birthsign
showclassmenu
Opens a menu to change the target's class
showenchantment
Opens the enchanting window
showspellmaking
Opens the spell creation screen
swdp
Shows all characters currently detecting the player
modpca [attribute] [#]
Adds a specified number of points to the chosen attribute
modpcs [skill] [#]
Adds a specified number of points to the chosen skill
psb
Adds all spells to the player
addscriptpackage 990E69B
Makes the target a follower of the player
setscale [#]
Changes the size of the target
Oblivion quest commands
These console commands are all about quests. They can come in handy if you encounter a progression blocker that prevents you from completing a quest or if you want to skip any particularly troublesome missions.
Console Command
Effect
completequest [Quest ID]
Completes the specified quest
caqs
Completes all quest stages
getstage [Quest ID]
Shows the quest stage for the specified quest
player.completequest [Quest ID]
Removes a quest from your list
showquesttargets
Shows the active quest's ID and stage
setstage [Quest ID] [Stage]
Advances the stage of a specified quest. A value of 10 indicates that the quest has just been accepted. Increase the stage by 10 for each quest step.
setquestobject [Base ID] [#]
Flags the specified object as a quest object (1) or a normal object (0)
showfullquestlog [Quest ID]
Shows quest log
showquestlog [#]
Shows current quest log (0) or completed quest log (1)
sq
Shows all quests and stages
sqt
Shows current quest
movetoqt
Teleports to quest target
Miscellaneous Oblivion commands
These console commands don't fit neatly into any other category, but that doesn't mean they're not helpful. These can tweak weather conditions, change the speed at which time advances, and more.
Console Command
Effect
bat [File Name]
Executes the file with the specified file name
coc [Location]
Teleports to the specified location
coe [X], [Y]
Teleports to the exact coordinates specified
enableplayercontrols
Enables player control during cinematic mode
fov [#]
Changes the field of view (0-180 scale)
fw [ID]
Forces the weather to the specified conditions without transitions
killall
Kills all creatures in the loaded area
prid [Ref ID]
Picks reference (console target) by ID
qqq
Exits the game
save [Name]
Saves the game with the specified save file name
saveini
Saves the ini file settings
show
Shows the value of the global variable
set [Global Variable] to [Value]
Changes the specified global variable (e.g. GameDay, PCVampire, Fame). Can be used to make wide, system level changes
setdebugtext
Selects debugging info
set timescale to [#]
Changes the speed at which time advances in-game. Set at 30 by default. Higher values speed things up and vice versa
ssg
Creates a window with the full game scene graph
sw [ID]
Sets the weather conditions
getgs [Game Setting]
Displays a game setting
setgs [Game Setting] [Value]
Sets a game setting to the specified value
