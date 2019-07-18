How to use Skyrim console commands to become a giant, a ghost, or a living god

In 2019, it's safe to say everyone and their grandma has played Skyrim. The base game is a great RPG, but Skyrim console commands let you fine tune the world's rules to your liking. Become a god, summon a specific item, make yourself a giant, fly, walk through walls, level up—pretty much nothing is off limits. The console commands are pretty easy to input, too.

Here's how it's done:

Reindeer Games Want to see what console codes can do? We used them (along with some mods) to turn our Skyrim character into Santa Claus and deliver presents to every NPC in the game. Read about it in A Very Skyrim Christmas.

Skyrim console commands

To enable the console, just hit the tilde (`) key and enter the appropriate codes, which are listed below. You can turn on more than one at once, too, so you can become invincible, fly, and teleport all at the same time.

Some of these commands require additional codes, and we've compiled lists of those too. Just grab the desired number from our Skyrim item codes or Skyrim NPC codes posts.

Be warned, some of these console commands may cause glitches, problems, or crashes, so it's definitely worth saving your game first and using the codes with a separate save. You don't want to make some change and get stuck with it.

Console Commands

tgm

Good ol' God Mode means you're completely invulnerable to everything, and pretty damn god-like.

tcl

No clipping lets you walk through walls, ceilings, and mountains like some sort of ghost. Use the code again to return to normal.

unlock

Can't find that vital key? Lockpicking skill too low? Open the console, click on the door or chest you want to unlock, and type "unlock" into the console. If only this worked in real life.

psb

Every single spell in Skyrim is now yours! It's like graduating magic school in under a second.

player.advlevel

Automatically gain one level.

caqs

Automatically complete all the stages of your primary quest. Perfect if you hate playing games.

showracemenu

Unhappy with your blind, inbred-looking Bosmer chap? You can adjust the way your character looks just like you did at the start of Skyrim—but this will reset your level and skills.

player.modav skill X

Where "skill" is the skill you want to modify, and X is the amount you want to modify it by. Skills are inputted via their in-game names without spaces, apart from Archery which is "Marksman", and Speech, which is known as "Speechcraft".

player.additem ITEM ###

Every single item in Skyrim has a code, a bit like an Argos catalogue of fantasy objects. You'll find them in our list of Skyrim item codes. Replace "ITEM" with the item's code, and "###" with the number of items you want. Now your dreams of owning 47 cabbage potato soups can come true.

player.additem 0000000f ###

A simple way to get some free gold. Any number between 001 and 999 will do.

player.additem 0000000a “###”

Running low on lockpicks? Enter the number you require here and they'll magically appear.

addshout

Combine with the codes on this Wikia page to add your selected shout.

tm

Toggles all in-game menus, perfect if you want to take some screenshots to convince elderly relatives that Skyrim is where you went on your holidays. Note that this also hides the console commands menu, meaning you'll have to type it again without being able to see the console.

tmm

Followed by 0 or 1 turns all map markers on or off.

tfc

Not Team Fortress Classic, unfortunately. However, you will be able to access the flycam, essentially leaving your host body behind and sailing through the air. Great for screenshots.

tai

Toggles AI on and off, which means NPCs won't interact with you, or do anything at all.

tcai

Turns combat AI on or off, turning dragons into placid beasts who act like you aren't there. A bit like cats.

tdetect

This one lets you behave like a little rapscallion, as it turns naughty business detection (stealing, murdering, doing a poo in the woods etc) on or off. You'll still get caught if you try pickpocketing, though.

player.setcrimegold ###

Adjust your wanted level with this handy command - setting it to zero resets removes your wanted level completely.

player.setlevel ##

Up or down your player level as you see fit.

player.setav speedmult ###

Want to run like The Flash? Set this number to anything more than 100 to speed up movement.

movetoqt

Go straight to your quest target.

kill

Look at the thing you want to kill, open the console, click on the target, and type this command. They'll fall over in a very dead manner.

help

Lists every single console command. We've put this further down the list because we want you to actually read this article.

resurrect

Target the thing you want to bring back to life, and they'll get up in a very alive manner.

player.modav carryweight #

Tired of getting tired? Up your carryweight and you'll be able to transport more goodies. Toggling god mode (tgm) also lets you carry as much as you like.

player.setav health #

Up your health here.

coc qasmoke

Bethesda's handily included a room with every single in-game item in it—type this command to go straight there. It might take a while to load: there are thousands of items here. Type " coc Riverwood " to return to the game.

qqq

Quit the game without having to go through any of those pesky menus.

removeallitems

Target a character and type this and you'll get all their items—including their clothes. Note: does not work in real life.

sexchange

Change your character's gender.

set timescale to #

This defaults at 20. Up it to experience crazy timelapse-style Skyrim.

