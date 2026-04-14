Send us your best gaming clips from Crimson Desert and you could win $500 in Steam gift cards

News
By published

We know you're having fun in there. Show us, and you could win big.

Kliff with a storage chest.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

We're having a great time with our newest feature: PC Gamer Clips. In case you missed it, here's the deal. You send us your best, weirdest, wildest, and funniest PC gameplay videos, and we share them with the world on our social channels.

Oh, and this is super important—each month our editors vote on their favorite video and the winner gets a prize. That prize is now $500 in Steam gift cards. Yep, every month we're giving away a big, juicy stack of Steam gift cards to the creator of our favorite clip. The next winner could be you!

Article continues below
PC Gamer Clips - March highlights - YouTube PC Gamer Clips - March highlights - YouTube
Watch On
PC Gamer
PC Gamer

The collective PC Gamer editorial team worked together to write this article. PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games—starting in 1993 with the magazine, and then in 2010 with this website you're currently reading. We have writers across the US, UK and Australia, who you can read about here.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.