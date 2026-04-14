Send us your best gaming clips from Crimson Desert and you could win $500 in Steam gift cards

We're having a great time with our newest feature: PC Gamer Clips. In case you missed it, here's the deal. You send us your best, weirdest, wildest, and funniest PC gameplay videos, and we share them with the world on our social channels.

Oh, and this is super important—each month our editors vote on their favorite video and the winner gets a prize. That prize is now $500 in Steam gift cards. Yep, every month we're giving away a big, juicy stack of Steam gift cards to the creator of our favorite clip. The next winner could be you!

We want to see your best clips from whatever game you're currently playing, from Arc Raiders to Project Zomboid, and everything in between. Any clip of any game can win, but this month we'd especially love to see what you're getting up to in Crimson Desert.

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Do you have an army of cats? Are you causing havoc by riding a bear through town? Have you had some amazing battles, great escapes, huge blunders, or hilarious encounters with the locals? Show us. Show us now. And we'll show everybody else.

Please keep in mind, your video needs to be under 10 GB, and when it comes to the prize, restrictions apply: with my deepest apologies to most of the planet, the Steam gift cards are only available if you're a US or UK resident.

If you want to send us some videos, you'll find everything you need to know on our Clips page, where you'll also find a bunch of videos other PC gamers have already sent in. It's super easy to send us something: just record yourself playing a game and upload it via our easy-to-use form. Make sure to include a social handle if you want to be credited for your vid, too.

Looking for some inspiration? Below you can see our favorite clips from March, including the winning entry.