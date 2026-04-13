Check out the internet's best gaming videos from March—including one of the coolest custom gaming rigs we've ever seen

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
March was another wild month for PC gaming: extraction shooter Marathon blasted onto the scene, roguelike deckbuilder sequel Slay the Spire 2 dealt some new cards, and the beautiful but unhinged world of RPG Crimson Desert opened up to us.
And not only did we play those games, we watched you play those games! Our newest feature, PC Gamer Clips, invites you to send us videos of your best gaming moments, whether it's from new games like Crimson Desert and Arc Raiders or classics like Just Cause or Grand Theft Auto.
In the video above, check out the best clips the PC gaming community sent us in March, which include some wild moments in Marathon, an awesome team kill in Overwatch, and some amazing stunt driving in GTA 5. And speaking of driving—make sure you stick around till the end of the video for the winning clip from March: it's a mobile gaming rig that has to be seen to be believed.Article continues below
And don't forget, when PC Gamer's editors pick their favorite clip every month, the winner gets a prize in the form of Steam gift cards! Find out more, like how easy it is to send us your videos and enter the monthly competition, over on our PC Gamer Clips page.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The collective PC Gamer editorial team worked together to write this article. PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games—starting in 1993 with the magazine, and then in 2010 with this website you're currently reading. We have writers across the US, UK and Australia, who you can read about here.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.