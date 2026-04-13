Check out the internet's best gaming videos from March—including one of the coolest custom gaming rigs we've ever seen

PC Gamer Clips - March highlights - YouTube Watch On

March was another wild month for PC gaming: extraction shooter Marathon blasted onto the scene, roguelike deckbuilder sequel Slay the Spire 2 dealt some new cards, and the beautiful but unhinged world of RPG Crimson Desert opened up to us.

And not only did we play those games, we watched you play those games! Our newest feature, PC Gamer Clips, invites you to send us videos of your best gaming moments, whether it's from new games like Crimson Desert and Arc Raiders or classics like Just Cause or Grand Theft Auto.

In the video above, check out the best clips the PC gaming community sent us in March, which include some wild moments in Marathon, an awesome team kill in Overwatch, and some amazing stunt driving in GTA 5. And speaking of driving—make sure you stick around till the end of the video for the winning clip from March: it's a mobile gaming rig that has to be seen to be believed.

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And don't forget, when PC Gamer's editors pick their favorite clip every month, the winner gets a prize in the form of Steam gift cards! Find out more, like how easy it is to send us your videos and enter the monthly competition, over on our PC Gamer Clips page.