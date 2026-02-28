One of the biggest ROM sites around calls it quits as RAM prices surge and donations plateau: 'I have been paying more than $6,000 out of pocket every month'

Retro game preservation site Myrient will shut down March 31.

It's the age of Stop Killing Games, but one of the biggest ROM sites around is about to become a graveyard. As reported by Kotaku, Myrient, a self-described "game preservation service" launched in 2022 with hundreds of terabytes' worth of retro videogames, is closing its doors March 31.

Myrient's solo operator, Alexey, outlined why in messages on Discord and Telegram. The first reason is a lack of funding from people using the site. "As traffic continued to increase last year, the amount of funding from donations remained the same," wrote Alexey. "I have been paying more than $6,000 out of pocket every month in order to cover the difference which is not sustainable."

Notably, this does not affect hShop, a 3DS piracy—not their language, but come on—site that Myrient's header links to. Myrient donations received after March 31 will be forwarded to hShop, according to Myrient's Telegram page.

