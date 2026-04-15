Three years after its release, Star Trek: Resurgence is about to be delisted for good

News
By published

The publisher's "license to distribute" has come to an end, so it's goodbye to the Telltale Games inspired outing.

Star Trek: Resurgence
(Image credit: Dramatic Labs)

Star Trek: Resurgence released in May 2023, and by all reports it's a decent narrative-driven adventure in the style of older Telltale Games. Our reviewer called it "the perfect mash-up of dramatic Star Trek storytelling and Telltale-style decision making". If that sounds appealing to you, then you'd better act fast, because it's about to be delisted forever.

Spotted by BlueSky user LewieP, the announcement was made on Steam with very little fanfare. Worse, the short note doesn't even specify an exact date for when the delisting will happen, which is presumably not today because it's still available at time of writing.

Article continues below
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.