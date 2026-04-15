Three years after its release, Star Trek: Resurgence is about to be delisted for good

Star Trek: Resurgence released in May 2023, and by all reports it's a decent narrative-driven adventure in the style of older Telltale Games. Our reviewer called it "the perfect mash-up of dramatic Star Trek storytelling and Telltale-style decision making". If that sounds appealing to you, then you'd better act fast, because it's about to be delisted forever.

Spotted by BlueSky user LewieP, the announcement was made on Steam with very little fanfare. Worse, the short note doesn't even specify an exact date for when the delisting will happen, which is presumably not today because it's still available at time of writing.

"Our license to distribute Star Trek: Resurgence has come to an end, so the game will no longer be offered for sale," the announcement reads. "Existing customers can continue to access the game via their Steam library. Thanks to everyone who was able to enjoy the game! LLAP!"

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I've reached out to publisher Bruner House for more details on whether the license might be renewed in the future.

As for the game's exact delisting date, I'd hazard a guess it'll be May 23, or in other words, exactly three years after its initial May 23, 2023 release date. It didn't come to Steam until 2024 due to an Epic Games Store exclusivity period (remember those?). That said, users on Reddit and Resetera are reporting that the Xbox version of the game has already been delisted.

Star Trek games do tend to have a short shelf life: Star Trek: Bridge Crew lasted five years before it was delisted. And remember that poorly received Star Trek third-person shooter from 2013? Gone just three years after its launch, never to return (though I'm surprised to discover that some grey market key sellers still have it). Never fear though: there are still heaps of Star Trek games on Steam, including Interplay's classic FMV-laden Starfleet Academy, and the ye olde 1992 point 'n' click adventure.

Resurgence was developed by Dramatic Labs, which was founded by former Telltale Games CEO Kevin Bruner, among other alumni from the studio responsible for The Walking Dead, A Wolf Among Us and much more. The publisher was Bruner House, founded by Kevin Bruner. Neither concern has announced a new game following Resurgence's 2023 release.