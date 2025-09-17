All Silksong mementos and how to get each one

Collecting all mementos in Hollow Knight: Silksong is a true mark of someone who's embraced every endgame challenge they could find. These eight souvenirs come from various late-game bosses, quests, plus platforming and movement puzzles, allowing you to display them in your Bellhome once you've earned each one.

They aren't strictly necessary (I'm not sure they all count towards 100% completion), but each one is a challenge you'll want to encounter if you're a completionist. These mementos aren't available until Act 3, mainly because the quests don't spawn, or you don't have the relevant movement abilities like Silk Soar.

Below, I'll explain how to get every memento. Obviously, this will contain some spoilers for Act 3 content, though not really in regard to the main story itself.

How to get every memento is Silksong

As mentioned, there are eight mementos you can earn via completing endgame challenges in Silksong, but you'll have to reach Act 3 first in order to get them. All of them vary in complication, but I'll explain what you need to do to acquire each.

How to get the Hunter's Memento

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Complete the Hunter's Journal

This is one of the most straightforward mementos (at least in theory). Simply kill every boss and enemy (enough times) in the game to enter them into your Hunter's Journal. It's likely that you also have to complete the Bugs of Pharloom quest that you can get from Nuu in the top room of Greymoor Halfway House, since she gives you the journal back in Act 1. Speak to Nuu once done to get the memento.

How to get the Craw Memento

You can access the Court of Craws boss in Greymoor once you have the Craw Summons (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Defeat the Court of Craws and Crawfather boss in Greymoor

To do this one, you'll first have to complete The Dark Heart quest in Act 3, which causes the Craw Summons to appear, unlocking this optional boss (you may also have to defeat that annoying bird gauntlet at Craw Lake in right Greymoor). The Craw Summons basically appears next to any bench you're near, so keep an eye out.

The Craw Summons appears on a nail next to a nearby bench after you complete The Dark Below quest (Image credit: Team Cherry)

You can then use it inside the main room of the house at Craw Lake to try the boss. It's essentially a second gauntlet of Craw enemies, followed by the Crawfather once you've gotten through those. Doing this will also get you the Crawbell for your Bellhome.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to get the Conjoined Heart memento

The fourth Old Heart boss you beat gives you its heart as a memento (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Defeat a fourth Old Heart boss

This one is a little strange. In Act 3, you're tasked with completing The Old Hearts quest to find three hearts marked on your map, but there's actually a fourth heart you can claim if you beat the Clover Dancers in Verdania for their Conjoined Heart. For most people, the Conjoined Heart will be their memento, but if you claim that heart as one of the three you need for the quest, the remaining Old Heart will become a memento instead.

It's a little confusing, but essentially, you get this memento for defeating all four Old Heart bosses (Nyleth, Skarrsinger Karmalita, Crust King Khann, and the Clover Dancers), and it'll drop on whoever the fourth one you defeat is. If you're unsure about accessing Verdania and the Clover Dancers, or the Heart in the Woods for Nyleth, see either linked guide in this entry.

How to get the Grey Memento

You'll want to hit the yellow orb at this location and take the rising left path towards the corner (Image credit: Team Cherry)

This is one of the easiest mementos to claim. Once you have Silk Soar via the Act 3 story, enter the Sands of Karak region via the Blasted Steps shortcut and head left, backtracking towards the entrance above the Pinstress's balloon. Continue along that first platforming room until you hit the yellow orb towards the middle, which creates a line of platforms going up and left. Hop along these, hit the second orb near the ceiling, and you'll find yourself in a small space with a dead bug and a tent.

Image 1 of 2 Silk Soar at this point to gain access to the Watcher at the Edge (Image credit: Team Cherry) You'll have to play Elegy of the Deep on your Needolin to wake the watcher (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Use Silk Soar to uncover a hidden passage above and then head outside to find the Watcher at the Edge boss standing sentinel in the sands. You'll have to play the Elegy of the Deep on your Needolin to start the fight. He isn't too hard to beat—just give him some distance, watch out for the pillars of sand, and chip away after his jumping attacks.

How to get the Surface Memento

The Surface Memento drops from the roof of a house on the right side of the Nameless Town (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Found in the Nameless Town above The Cradle

This memento is basically the final reward for the Passing of the Age quest in some ways, and it's a pain to get to because of the platforming section that precedes it. I'd recommend you do this as part of that quest versus trying to do it again a second time—see the linked guide for more details, specifically the final entry, which shows how to reach the Nameless Town.

Once in the town, you'll have to play your Needolin by the corpse in the ruined house on the far right, and then the memento should drop from the ceiling. If not, walk a little closer to the corpse. Apparently it drops when you play the Needolin, but for me, it almost seemed like it did when I nudged the corpse—try both anyway and one will work.

How to get the Guardian's Memento

You'll first have to defeat Shrine Guardian Seth on your way to the Heart of the Woods (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Defeat Shrine Guardian Seth, meet him around Pharloom, and beat his high scores at the Festival of the Flea

One of the most complex mementos—you'll first have to defeat Seth the Shrine Guardian when trying to get the Heart of the Woods via the hidden passage on the left side of the lift shaft in the Grand Gate. Seth will appear at other locations only after you've claimed two of The Old Hearts, so do that if you want to continue with this.

His first location is where Shakra sold you the map for Greymoor on the right path through the area towards Craw Lake:

Seth at Shakra's spot in Greymoor (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The second Seth location is by some hanging flowers, not too far from the Sister Splinter boss arena in the Shellwoods:

Seth in the Shellwoods (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The third Seth location is just before the entrance to the Grand Gate when coming from the Blasted Steps:

Seth at the Grand Gate (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Seth's final location is at the Festival of the Flea in the Putrified Ducts. First, you'll want to find all fleas to begin the festival and then complete the Ecstasy of the End quest, where you beat all of the minigame high scores. After this, Seth will appear on the left side.

Apparently, Seth can skip the Shellwoods and Grand Gate locations to come straight here, so you might want to finish the festival quest earlier if you're in a rush. If he hasn't shown up, he'll be at one of the previous locations.

Image 1 of 2 Seth will show up at the Festival of the Flea after you complete Ecstasy of the End (Image credit: Team Cherry) You'll have to beat Seth's high scores to get the memento (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Now, this is important: Seth sets new high scores for each minigame you have to beat, so when completing Ecstasy of the End, I suggest winning each game with the lowest possible score to make your job easier. You'll have to beat Seth's scores in all three flea minigames, speak to him, and that'll get you the memento.

How to get the Hero's Memento

You'll need to find Garmond and Zaza in the Far Fields in Act 3 (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Complete the Hero's Call quest

It's unclear how much of Garmond's quest you have to do previously to activate the Hero's Call. For example, you can actually duel Garmond in the Choral Chambers and bring him to the High Halls gauntlet fight, but as far as I can tell, provided you met Garmond and Zaza in Greymoor or anywhere, you just need to:

Find Garmond in the Far Fields in Act 3. For me, this was either at the left entrance room (where the ant enemies are), or in the far right by Weavenest Cindril Claim three hearts in The Old Hearts quest, bring them to the snail shamans, and complete the Red Memory section

After this, the Hero's Call quest will appear on the Bellhart board. If you head to the Blasted Steps Bellway, Zaza will appear on the left and lead you to Garmond's location, the same place that Lumble the Lucky used to cheat you at dice if you had the pleasure. From here, it's straightforward what you have to do to get the memento.

How to get the Sprintmaster Memento

You can find Sprintmaster Swift on the far right of the area you need to access for the Heart of the Wild (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Source: Complete Fastest in Pharloom and then an additional race against Sprintmaster Swift

When you're hunting for Skarrsinger Karmalita's heart in the Far Fields, you can find Sprintmaster Swift on the far right side of the area if you keep going right instead of heading up towards the boss. To access this area, you'll need to use Silk Soar in the room with the dancing Karmalita statue in Hunter's March, just opposite where the bench is in the main shaft.

Sadly, the back entrance to Hunter's March via the Deep Docks will be blocked, so you'll have to head through the right side of The Marrow and do all that platforming again, including a voided-up ant gauntlet. Once you arrive at the statue room, use Silk Soar and then continue exploring that area until you find Sprintmaster Swift's racecourse inside the giant ant skeleton.

You'll have to Silk Soar in the room with the Karmalita statue in Hunter's March to access this area (Image credit: Team Cherry)

You'll have to challenge and beat Sprintmaster Swift three times as part of the Fastest in Pharloom quest, and then challenge him one final time after that to get the crest. However, it seems like the final race isn't available until after you complete The Old Hearts quest.

I would say to use Flea Brew and the Silkspeed Anklets, but sadly, you can't use any performance-enhancing tools, meaning you just have to learn each course. One thing I did notice is that clawline can knock Swift back a bit, so that might help you out.