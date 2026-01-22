Nothing irritates me quite like getting my heart set on an in-game cosmetic only to learn it's from some marketing campaign I missed ages ago, but fortunately, that's not the case with Enshrouded Twitch Drops.

While the survival crafting RPG offers incentives for tuning into livestreams of Embervale, you aren't totally screwed out of that adorable Fluffy Hood or fancy Flame Pact Vest if you miss any limited broadcast windows. Instead of tuning into streams, you can just complete quests that reward Enshrouded Twitch Drops.

How to get the latest Enshrouded Twitch Drops

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Keen Games) (Image credit: Keen Games)

The Blood Rose set and Heart Pillow

Blood Rose Boots and Pants - 1 hour

- 1 hour Blood Rose Gloves - 1 hour and 30 minutes

- 1 hour and 30 minutes Blood Rose Chestplate - 2 hours

- 2 hours Blood Rose Heart Pillow - 3 hours

- 3 hours Blood Rose Mail Coif - 4 hours

The Blood Rose set (and super cute heart-shaped cushion) are available for two weeks via Twitch Drops, starting Thursday, January 22, and ending on February 5, 2026.

Not tuning in? You can get the Blood Rose set in-game

I'm chipping away at collecting Enshrouded's Blood Rose set in-game, but don't have it all pieced together just yet. For now, I can at least tell you the quest begins with the Huntress, and if you need something to keep you busy during the wait, keep scrolling for more cosmetics you may have missed.

How to enable Enshrouded Twitch Drops

Visit the official site for linking Enshrouded drops Select the "Connect to Steam" and "Connect to Twitch" icons Log in to both services and authorize Enshrouded for drops Visit the Enshrouded directory on Twitch.tv to start watching After completing a milestone, claim your drop from the Twitch Inventory page From your Enshrouded world, hit the ESC key and select Twitch Drops

Now you should be able to add the cosmetic items to your inventory as many times as you like and whenever your heart desires. Just remember, you can't share these with friends, and finding the in-game versions will not permanently unlock the drops from this menu.

The Blood Rose cosmetic set and Heart Pillow are the most recent Twitch Drops, so if you're looking for other stream-exclusive giveaways you'll have to rely on a bit of Enshrouded questing to obtain the gear.

Find the Siren Seeker cosmetic gear

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Keen Games)

Siren Seeker set

Siren Seeker Sandals - Dragondream Lake

- Dragondream Lake Siren Seeker Pants - Cromville Hot Springs

- Cromville Hot Springs Siren Seeker Gloves - Starfish Shores

- Starfish Shores Siren Seeker Chest - Lake Heartblood

- Lake Heartblood Siren Seeker Headband - Little Lagoon

You'll need the Mining Sieve to reach Siren Seeker set pieces, available from the Blacksmith's A Tool For Underwater Mining quest.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Missed it? Here's how to get the Siren Seeker set

Issuing NPC: None; quest begins after picking up a Siren Seeker set piece

Quest: The Cosmetic Siren Seeker Outfit

Location: Underwater ruins throughout Veilwater Basin

The Siren Seeker Headband is in Little Lagoon, south of the Ancient Obelisk. Start by facing Drak'Dal Temple from the land to the south. Dive into the lake near an Aquamarine deposit, then look along the southern wall for a boulder with an underwater cave entrance to the left. The headband chest is buried underneath a rubble pile in the back of the cave.

Obtain the Siren Seeker Chest by gliding east in Lake Heartblood from the Veilwater Basin Ancient Spire. Once you're on the opposite side of the large rock formation, dive down until you reach a small shipwreck and open the golden chest for your chest piece.

You'll find the Siren Seeker Gloves between the Drak'Dal Temple and Fish Farm at Starfish Shores. It's underwater in another shipwreck, along the wall near one of the bigger rock formations in the lake.

The Siren Seeker Pants are in northern Cromville Hot Springs, where the series of waterfalls begin. Enter the cave just behind the waterfall and take a brief dive. The pants are inside another chest concealed by a shipwreck.

The Siren Seeker Sandals are in Dragondream Lake, west of Tavern Ol' Salt 'N Pepper. Dive into the lake and look for another shipwreck's cross-shaped sail. The boots are buried just underneath the gold coin piles.

Find the Scholar of the Empyrean cosmetic gear

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Scholar of the Empyrean set

Scholar of the Empyrean Boots - Slightly northeast of the Nomad spire

- Slightly northeast of the Nomad spire Scholar of the Empyrean Pants - Northeast of Rat Infested Outpost

- Northeast of Rat Infested Outpost Scholar of the Empyrean Cloak - Northwest of Rattlebleak

- Northwest of Rattlebleak Scholar of the Empyrean Helmet - East of Vukah Cave Page, near a gem forge

- East of Vukah Cave Page, near a gem forge Scholar of the Empyrean Gloves - Northwest of Ternion Mine

- Northwest of Ternion Mine Scholar of the Empyrean Cloak - Northwest of Rattlebleak

Missed it? Here's how to get the Empyrean set

Issuing NPC: None; quest begins after picking up an Empyrean set piece

Quest: The Cosmetic Scholar of the Empyrean

Location: Night Sanctums in the Nomad Highlands

It's not hard, but obtaining all five items from the Empyrean set may take a while since each piece requires completing a Nomad Highlands Night Sanctum. They're rather straightforward dungeons, but I suggest crafting a stack of lockpicks and collecting five Sparks from Flames for the journey. Perhaps it's a bit obvious by the name, but Night Sanctums are only open at night, and you'll need two sparks to enter.

I recommend teleporting to the Nomand Highlands Ancient Spire after completing each dungeon and using it as a central point to glide to your next destination. I've included a map in the gallery above to outline every sanctum you'll need to visit to complete the Scholar of the Empyrean set—hopefully that keeps you from my mistake of visiting every Night Sanctum I didn't need to complete.

Find the Flame Pact cosmetic gear

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Keen Games) The Temple Ruin location. (Image credit: Keen Games) This door is tucked away just underneath the stairs. (Image credit: Keen Games) After hitting the button below this nook, jump back up to open the coffin (Image credit: Keen Games)

Flame Pact set

Flame Pact Hat

Flame Pact Gloves

Flame Pact Vest

Flame Pact Pants

Flame Pact Boots

Unlike the Fluffy, Empyrean, and Siren Seeker sets, the Flame Pact cosmetic unlocks all at once from opening a single chest in-game.

Missed it? Here's how to get the Flame Pact set

Issuing NPC: The Flame

Quest: Celebrate the Pact of the Flame

Location: Temple Ruin (Springlands spire)

Keep growing your village until you've recruited the Blacksmith, Hunter, Alchemist, and Farmer, then speak to The Flame. Once you've satisfied its demands for expanding your base and flame strength, you'll receive the quest Celebrate the Pact of the Flame.

Your destination is Temple Ruin, a crumbling, easy-to-miss building northeast of the Springlands spire. Follow the path under the stairs and destroy the barrel (and spiders) blocking Temple Ruin's secret entrance. Once inside the ruins, grapple across the gap, hit the button to unlock the door above, then defeat the freshly risen skellies. All five pieces of the Flame Pact set are waiting for you in the glowing coffin.

Find the Fluffy set and Gnome Twitch Drops

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Keen Games) Fairfield Goat Farm - Mine away the rubble inside the small shed for your Fluffy Hood. (Image credit: Keen Games) Grassy Pasture Goat Farm - The Fluffy Mittens are inside this little building. (Image credit: Keen Games) Wickmouth Goat Farm - You'll find the pants just beyond those double doors. (Image credit: Keen Games) Little Rock Goat Farm - The Fluffy Boots are in a chest inside the top-center room. (Image credit: Keen Games)

The Fluffy set

Fluffy Hood - Fairfield Goat Farm

- Fairfield Goat Farm Fluffy Mittens - Grassy Pasture Goat Farm

- Grassy Pasture Goat Farm Fluffy Tunic - Enshrouded Goat Farm

- Enshrouded Goat Farm Fluffy Pants - Wickmouth Goat Farm

- Wickmouth Goat Farm Fluffy Boots - Little Rock Goat Farm

Missed it? Here's how to get the Fluffy set

Issuing NPC: None; quest begins after picking up a Fluffy set piece

Quest: Finding the Cosmetic Fluffy Set

Location: Goat farms across the Albaneve Summits

The Fluffy Hood is easy to find if you glide into the valley just west of the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire. Look for the small shed on the east side of the farm; it's buried underground in a chest.

Matching Fluffy Boots are northeast of the spire at Little Rock Goat Farm. Grab a lockpick and head into the small room at the top of the main building to find the chest.

Look for the Fluffy Mittens far in the northeast corner of the summits at Grassy Pasture Goat Farm; they're inside the only nearby building in another locked chest.

The Fluffy Pants are at Wickmouth Goat Farm to the southeast of the spire. Look for the house with locked double doors, then head inside and use the grappling hook to reach the loft above the door. You'll find the trousers there, inside yet another chest needing a lockpick.

The Fluffy Tunic is likely your last piece since it requires you fully upgrade the Flame. Head to the Enshrouded Goat Farm northeast of the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire and look behind the back of the building. You'll spot it tucked away inside a small cave along the ground, not inside the actual building.

Find the Gnome Twitch Drop in Wistful Fields

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Issuing NPC: Fenrig

Quest: Finding a Garden Gnome

Location: Wistful Fields (Low Meadows spire)

After you recruit Fenrig from the Wolf Cave, place him around your base to start the quest Finding a Garden Gnome. Head to the Low Meadows Ancient Spire and glide north until you reach Wistful FIelds, there's a series of lore snippets you can pick up around the village here to find out where the gnome is hidden, but you don't have to find them to continue.

Either way, when you're ready, look north from the southernmost building in Wistful Fields and walk toward the garden on the left side of the path. The gnome is buried here, so you'll need a pickaxe to dig it out. If you're struggling, just wait until night—quest items glow red, and they're easier to spot in the dark.