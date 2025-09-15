How to find and use the Craw Summons in Silksong
Challenge the Court of Craws to a rematch.
The Craw Summons is one of many mysterious items that you'll encounter in Hollow Knight: Silksong's later Act 3 section, but it's important if you want to gather all of the mementos for your Bellhome, or you're simply scouting around for endgame challenges instead of beelining straight for the final boss.
You might remember how, ten or twenty hours back, you fought a positively painful gauntlet at Craw Lake in Greymoor. Well, it seems like the birds want a rematch, and the Craw Summons is how you access it. I'll explain the likely conditions for spawning the Craw Summons and where exactly you'll need to use it to bash some birds again.
How to get the Craw Summons in Silksong
The Craw Summons is an item that will appear next to a bench you've spawned near during Act 3—it looks like a bit of parchment hanging from a nail driven into the ground. I've seen a lot of different speculations about what causes this item to appear. Some say you have to unlock the Hunter's Journal entries for all the Craw enemies, but this can't be true since I got the item and I haven't done that.
I think the appearance of this item is actually caused by completing The Dark Below quest (where you head to the Abyss, come back up, and get the Elegy of the Deep). After that, the item seemed to spawn almost immediately for me at the Far Fields Bellway bench once I'd travelled there. I imagine defeating the Craw Gauntlet miniboss at Craw Lake in Greymoor is likely a condition as well.
Either way, once you complete The Dark Below, just keep an eye out when you travel somewhere near a bench in case you run past the item. The Craw Summons can potentially spawn at different benches, like Bellhart. It might just be Greymoor-adjacent locations (which both Far Fields and Bellhart are), but don't quote me on that.
How to use the Craw Summons in Silksong
Now you have your invitation in-hand, you need to head back to Craw Lake in Greymoor. This is at the far right of the area (it's actually quicker to get here via the Far Fields Bellway versus the Greymoor one.) If you've completed the prerequisites, you could also unlock the regular version of Verdania and rest on the bench there, at the one in right Greymoor, or the one in Pilgrim's Rest. Essentially, you just want a short runback for this boss.
Head inside the building at Craw Lake, drop down into the main room, and go over to the right side at the bottom, where a hatch will slide open on a door with a squawk. Give the Craw Summons to the bird doorman, and you'll be given access to the Court of Craws boss fight. Good luck!
