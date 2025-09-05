Yes, there's a bench in Hunter's March, Silksong's first real nightmare area
Team Cherry's not that cruel.
Hunter's March is one of the first real nightmare areas in Hollow Knight: Silksong; it's a real test of your air-dash jumping skills, but it's also filled with terrifying red ant samurais and ninjas, and there's a tough-as-nails boss waiting at the end in the Chapel of the Beast to flatten you into paste.
If the Savage Beastfly does, more often than not, squash you, then the runback is straight-up horrific, as you have to tackle all that tricky platforming again and again for each attempt you want to make. There's hope, though: There's a Hunter's March bench not far from the Savage Beastfly, located here. Don't alt-tab back into the game just yet, though, I've got a warning for you:
The only caveat is that this bench is trapped. You may even be coming here after dying to it—when you enter this side-room, do not sit on the bench right away. Instead, head past it to the left. You'll find a breakable wall you can knock down, where the trap can be disarmed with a follow-up attack.
Rest here, and you'll have an easy route back to the Savage Beastfly. Drop down, then dash after the first ledge on the right. Sprint-jump over the ant samurai's trap, then air-dash over it, and you're home free. Make sure you hit the lever to unlock the shortcut after doing the Chapel of the Beast's jumping puzzle, too.
As for taking this big boy down to unlock the Beast Crest—an item that changes all of your attacks, and lets you equip a different set of tools, there's no real one trick—it's all just fundamentals. Wait for him to bump into the wall before trying to punish his charge and side-step his ground-pounds—which can squash the additional enemies flat, but it's really hard to actually bait these, so it's best just to play defense for as long as possible.
If you have to make a choice between being hit by his summoned minions and being hit by the Savage Beastfly—a choice you'll be forced into often—run into the minion and use your invulnerability window to get to safety. The Savage Beastfly hits you for two masks, while his summons will only hit you for one, making them the better choice.
Good luck, skongers.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.