Finding The Heart of the Woods is one of the three main objectives you'll have to complete in Hollow Knight: Silksong 's later Act 3 section. After you emerge from the abyss with your new spectacular Silk Soar ability, the snail shamans will put you to work again, hunting down three ancient hearts from across Pharloom.

The Old Hearts sees you heading to three previously uncharted areas, and finding the entrance to each is actually rather tricky. The Heart of the Woods, especially, has a somewhat nonsensical entrance you could theoretically spend hours trying to find. That, or you could check this guide and be on your merry way towards the area's challenging bosses instead.

How to reach the Heart of the Woods in Silksong

The entrance to the Heart of the Woods area is on the left side of the Grand Gate lift shaft you fell down at the start of Act 2 (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The way to this location is a little unusual. First, you'll have to head to the Grand Gate area—personally, I recommend coming from the Blasted Steps Bellway and then passing through the chamber with the shifting scale platforms to arrive at the big lift shaft you originally fell down at the start of Act 2. Now, use Silk Soar to gain access to the area above and traverse through it until you break into the lift shaft itself.

The entrance to the area with the Heart of the Woods is halfway down on the left side of the shaft—you'll have to smash it open. Afterwards, drop down through the passage, and then break through the vines on your right to enter the bottom of the lift shaft. This is well worth it, since you can then rest at the first Underworks bench to the right and use it as a shortcut for the boss you're about to fight.

There are two bosses necessary to get the Heart of the Woods: Seth the Shrine Guardian and Nyleth. Both are kind of challenging in their own right, so, once you've progressed past the subsequent spiky platforming section in the area, make sure to open up the additional shortcut on your right so your boss runback to Seth isn't quite as bad.