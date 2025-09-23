Physint, Kojima's forthcoming 'tactical espionage action game', gets a poster and an early cast list

During today's Kojima Productions 10th-anniversary livestream, Hideo Kojima unveiled a poster for forthcoming PlayStation-exclusive Physint. Unlike Death Stranding or OD, it's set to embrace the "tactical espionage action" of Kojima's classic Metal Gear Solid series.

The poster below shows the game's deliberately-shrouded protagonist. According to Kojima speaking at the event, casting of the main character was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, but he did reveal three confirmed cast members.

These include Don Lee (or Ma Dong-Seok) who has appeared in Eternals and Train to Busan. Charlee Fraser, best known for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, will also star alongside Minami Hamabe, who appeared in Godzilla Minus One.

Here's the poster:

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Physint will use an advanced version of the Decima Engine that powers Death Stranding, as well as Horizon Zero Dawn and others. It's further out than even OD, which itself doesn't have a release date, though Physint is expected to release within six years.

"[Physint] will be both a game and a movie at the same time," Kojima said in February 2024. "Of course it will be a game. However, if your mother walks in on you playing this game, she'll think you're watching a movie. I'm not sure how far we can take it yet."

The 10th-anniversary livestream was full of announcements (and profuse, endless praise for Kojima). We saw three minutes worth of OD, a Death Stranding anime, and, uh, a Kojima Productions sake.