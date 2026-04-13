Pragmata's confidence in its punchy shootouts and old-school cool pays off, and the two leads roved their way into my heart despite a predictable plot.

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When Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" starts playing, do you wince or start banging your head while applying extreme stank face? I think your answer will reliably predict how much you get out of Pragmata, a game that simultaneously manages to be a very familiar homage to Xbox 360-era linear third-person shooters and one of the most entertaining adventures I've played in ages. Like Capcom's other recent left-field one-offs, it feels like a cult classic in the making, and buddy, I'm jonesing for the Kool-Aid.

Need to know What is it? A dadcore third-person shooter set on a hostile lunar base that weaves rapid-fire puzzles into its action Release date: April 17, 2026 Developer: CAPCOM Co., Ltd Publisher: CAPCOM Co., Ltd Reviewed on: Windows 11, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Intel Core i7-12700F, 16GB RAM Steam Deck: Unknown Multiplayer? No Expect to pay: $60 / £50 Link: Official site Check Amazon

You play as Hugh, an astronaut stranded on a collapsing moonbase crawling with hostile robots, and Diana, a mysterious and powerful childlike android who doesn't remember why she was created. Diana can remotely hack a heat-seeking bomb to fly back into the drone that shot it out, but doesn't understand stuff like birthdays and sunsets. Hugh, on the other hand, is way out of his depth but quickly takes on the role of her father and protector (even as Diana points out she could easily be rebuilt from spare parts).

He's eager to teach her about Earth and how humans have more inside them than guts and bones, she's eager to learn, and they cultivate a shared homesickness in-between sick robo-shootouts.

I sort of love the pair, even if Hugh is kind of… vanilla? He's not got a lot rolling around in-between his ears aside from a burning love for humanity and a duty to his adopted daughter. He's aspirationally simple in a 'dudes rock' sort of way, always saying stuff like "What the heck?" and "Hell yeah!" I wish the game did a little more showing me why humanity is great instead of letting Hugh tell Diana in a blunt, prosaic way, but the two's enthusiasm proved infectious.

I thought all I wanted from this game was some mindless shooting, but before long I yearned to see this duo make it home safe.

AI am walkin' here

Image 1 of 4 Pragmata's vision of an AI-generated New York makes you appreciate the real thing. (Image credit: Capcom) IDUS is sort of like a souped-up Copilot or Claude, just with more kaiju minions to work with (Image credit: Capcom) Fans of Capcom's past games will find a reverent heap of references to dig through. (Image credit: Capcom) Pragmatas like Diana go hackerman mode by shooting beams of light from their hands. Yes, it's basically magic. (Image credit: Capcom)

In fleeting breaks I felt mournful, dispirited by the AI-poisoned future we are handing our children in the real world

The story doesn't go in any surprising directions, and big bad IDUS (the malicious station computer) doesn't have the charisma nor the one-liners to join the pantheon of great evil AIs like GLaDOS, AM, and SHODAN. But Pragmata's rudimentary plot is complemented by arresting music and presentation. Visually, it feels like a more successful execution of Starfield's proposed "NASApunk" aesthetic, juxtaposing the gleaming spires of hope I associate with space exploration against ugly spikes of 3D-printed filament and a tinge of mecha flair.

It speaks to the moment science is having right now, where proponents of real progress share space travel with ethically empty technocrats and businessmen. Pragmata's impressively varied stages left me awash in my own malaise regarding the future: an overgrown terrarium populated by holographic animals, a desolate crater ruled by an automated driller worm gone awry, and even what's basically an AI-slop imitation of New York City, complete with motionless taxi cabs melting into the sidewalk.

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Wherever the in-game Delphi Corporation uses AI to recreate what arose on Earth organically, whether through evolution or human collaboration, the result is an abortive house of cards—Diana embodies the opposite instinct despite being artificial herself, and nurtures her own budding humanity. The story may have been penned before generative AI became such an all-encompassing problem for us terrestrials, but it remains resonant.

Image 1 of 4 The lunar base's machine-made tributes to earth are impressively soulless. (Image credit: Capcom) Your shelter comes with a walking, talking iPad in a stupid little hat. God, I hate him. (Image credit: Capcom) Don't get close. (Image credit: Capcom) More than anything, Diana wants to see the real ocean on Earth—not an illusory facsimile. (Image credit: Capcom)

Its critiques of reckless technological advancement aren't subtle—the lunar installment's towers are literally labeled "Babel"—but taking on this sleek, AI-powered hellscape while trying to protect a lost child who longs to understand why the ocean is beautiful hit me somewhere deep anyway.

Between fights, the game offers rest stops in an upgradeable shelter where you can restock, upgrade, and gaze at digital clouds through huge LCD screens. Diana runs off to color in a reconstructed facsimile of a child's play area, occasionally cajoling Hugh to play hide-and-seek. In these fleeting breaks I felt mournful, dispirited by the AI-poisoned future we are handing our children in the real world. Poignant moments like these help Pragmata's narrative punch above its weight.

Hack and shoot

There's a real 'walking and chewing gum' aspect to it

Unexpected pathos aside, the shooting is the real headliner and I fell head over heels for it quickly. The weapons sound off with satisfying snaps and roars, but they probably wouldn’t be enough to carry the game on their own—thankfully a novel hacking system sits atop the core action, and it's the ace up Pragmata's sleeve that makes the whole package a winner. Hugh's crummy 3D-printed guns don't do much on their own, but Diana can hack enemies from afar to expose their gooey weak spots—you aim at an enemy, navigate a small tile maze with a controller's face buttons or by holding down a side mouse button and using the cursor, then blow them away as normal.

There's a real 'walking and chewing gum' aspect to it: the most dangerous thing in any encounter was my own tunnel vision. It's easy to get hypnotized by the hacking UI and stop looking out for enemy attacks, but forego hacks and your bullets turn into marshmallows. As the game goes on you get upgrades and guns that encourage you to push your multitasking further—when I was up to the challenge, the game rewarded me with delightfully absurd damage numbers.

An ability to hack and aim at the same time will separate the best players from the average joe. (Image credit: Capcom)

On a given hack screen you can always just beeline for the destination tile and open up your foe. But if you take a longer route through special nodes that show up randomly once equipped, you can pile on extra effects: more damage, armor shred, friendly fire, immobilization.

Just as these nodes change how you shoot, the guns change how you hack, like with sticky bombs that shrink the hack screen so you can complete it faster, or a decoy gun that lets you distract especially dangerous bots.