Hideo Kojima posts a cryptic message about 'editing' something and an awful lot of people are convinced it means Death Stranding 2 for PC will be announced later this week

Every now and then I forget that Death Stranding 2 isn't on PC, and by "every now and then" I mean every time I think about it. That's not a slight against Death Stranding 2, it's just kind of an unusual situation these days because, well, why isn't Death Stranding 2 on PC? As former Sony honcho Shuhei Yoshida said in 2025, releasing PlayStation games on PC is "almost like printing money."

Anyway, it looks like maybe, possibly, Death Stranding 2 might be headed our way soon. And not just because of the 'all things in their time' factor: Hideo Kojima may be subtly hinting at a looming release.

"Didn't have much time today for editing," Kojima posted on his English-language X account (via GamesRadar). The image is accompanied by a photo of a PC monitor displaying the words "A Hideo Kojima game," which admittedly could be anything—Kojima Productions is still working on OD, PhysInt, and an unnamed game being made in partnership with Niantic—but beneath that is a Death Stranding calendar for 2026.

The timing is notable. The original Death Stranding launched on the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, and then came to PC in July 2020—an eight month stretch. Death Stranding 2 hit the PlayStation 5 in July 2025, eight months after which comes March 2026, which is now just a few weeks away.

There's also the fact that an age rating for a PC version of Death Stranding 2 popped its head up, briefly, on the ESRB website in November 2025. Whoops!

And, in case you'd forgotten (or just hadn't heard), a State of Play showcase is happening on February 12—this coming Thursday. That's a pretty solid opportunity to tell the world that one of your big exclusives is finally making the PC move, especially if it's coming as part of a (purely hypothetical at this stage) 'Director's Cut' release.

All of this is entirely speculative, but a good number of responses to the message seem quite confident that a PC announcement is assured—or are at least very hopeful it's incoming. Myself, I wouldn't go as far as to express any sort of certainty but I do think it's a pretty good bet. For the record, though, I don't think this has anything to do with Kojima's last-minute decision to pull out of his GDC keynote—it's not as if he woke up last Wednesday and decided, 'Time for the PC port!'

Anyway, we may or may not get the scoop at the upcoming State of Play, but it's likely enough to be worth watching just in case (plus there will probably be other cool things revealed too). It begins at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET, on YouTube and Twitch.

