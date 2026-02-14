That new Metal Gear Solid collection won't include Metal Gear Online, but it will have Peace Walker's essential online co-op

Konami giveth, and Konami taketh away.

MGS4
(Image credit: Konami)

During last week's PlayStation State of Play, a new Metal Gear Solid collection including MGS 4 and the PS3 HD version of Peace Walker was announced. It's great news if you've been holding out for PC ports of these games all these years, but it doesn't mean you can expect the full experience people originally got—Metal Gear Online, the multiplayer spinoff which came bundled with MGS 4 back in the day, won't be included.

You can find direct confirmation on Konami's website, which explicitly clarifies in a footnote that "Master Collection Version of the Patriots does not include METAL GEAR ONLINE."

