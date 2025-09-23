Kojima's OD just got 3 minutes worth of in-engine footage, and it's definitely following in the footsteps of P.T.

OD - KNOCK Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for OD, embedded above, was shown today during a livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions. Xbox head Phil Spencer joined Hideo Kojima on stage to present the video, which shows in-engine footage from Unreal Engine 5.

The footage shows what could be the protagonist, played by Sophia Lillis, entering a morbid-looking room, and approaching a maudlin little table with an elaborate candle display. As they start to light the candles, weird, scary stuff starts to happen.

Kojima reiterated how the game will blur games and film, without going into any specifics on exactly how. Spencer's comments were similarly unhelpful: he said that OD was innovating "in gameplay, story and player engagement". Microsoft is offering technical support on the project.

It certainly looks a lot like P.T. The sound design is deliciously oppressive, and the footage is mostly first-person. Kojima wouldn't be drawn on how far into development the game is, so that's completely up in the air for now.

OD will bear the subtitle Knock, which Kojima explained has everything to do with his fear of knocking (and I think P.T. bears that out). Despite the video's focus on lighting candles, Kojima also insisted—via a translator—that it's "not a game about lighting candles" and that "you'll probably poo in your pants or whatever."

Announced in 2023, OD will feature Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier.