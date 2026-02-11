On another timeline, we could have had a Metal Gear Solid first-person shooter made with Vince Zampella

Hideo Kojima discussed the prospect just before leaving Konami.

At today's DICE Summit, a gathering of industry veterans paid tribute to Call of Duty and Titanfall co-creator Vince Zampella, who died in December. Joining the likes of Todd Howard, Randy Pitchford and Ted Price was Hideo Kojima, who, according to Gamefile, sought advice from Zampella when founding his own studio Kojima Productions.

“He gave me a lot of support and advice,” Kojima said. “He showed me his studio, and I incorporated some of the good aspects into our own studio.”

Kojima also revealed that he had discussed the possibility of developing a Metal Gear Solid first-person shooter with Zampella, just before leaving Konami. Given the timing—Kojima left Konami in October 2015—it sounds like it would have been a Respawn first-person shooter. At the time, Respawn was working on Titanfall 2.

