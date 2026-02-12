Kojima makes Death Stranding 2 PC port official in new trailer, and it's coming pretty darn soon
The PC port will have widescreen support, an unlocked framerate, and frame generation.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Death Stranding 2 is the best game I've played on my dusty PS5, and soon it'll be one of the best games I've played on PC. That's assuming the PC port, which Sony announced today during a State of Play livestream, will be as good as its predecessor.
The PC version trailer (embedded above) boasts a grip of features that are to be expected: widescreen support, an unlocked framerate, upscaling, and frame generation. Interestingly, the PlayStation Blog also reveals that the port has new "modes and challenges" that will also arrive on the PS5 version. The best part? It's coming in just over a month: March 19.
We all expected this to happen at some point considering the first Death Stranding was a hit on Steam, though the sequel's imminent PC arrival has been an open secret since ESRB ratings spilled the beans last year.
Death Stranding 2 PC is helmed by Nixxes, the Sony-owned port house that handles the majority of PlayStation PC ports these days. That's a change for Kojima Productions, which ported the first Death Stranding to PC itself in 2020.
It'd be fair to let the Nixxes badge give you some pause: its recent resume includes troubled The Last of Us Part 1 and Spider-Man 2 PS5 ports. Maybe Death Stranding 2 will be another shaky launch, but there are reasons to believe it won't be. For one, the first game had a smooth transition to PC, and the sequel uses the same technology with a modest graphical bump for PS5. Lets hope its more of a Ghost of Tsushima in that sense.
Specific platforms weren't mentioned in the trailer, but expect a Steam page (and probably Epic too) soon.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.