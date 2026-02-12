Kojima makes Death Stranding 2 PC port official in new trailer, and it's coming pretty darn soon

The PC port will have widescreen support, an unlocked framerate, and frame generation.

Death Stranding 2 is the best game I've played on my dusty PS5, and soon it'll be one of the best games I've played on PC. That's assuming the PC port, which Sony announced today during a State of Play livestream, will be as good as its predecessor.

We all expected this to happen at some point considering the first Death Stranding was a hit on Steam, though the sequel's imminent PC arrival has been an open secret since ESRB ratings spilled the beans last year.

Death Stranding 2 PC is helmed by Nixxes, the Sony-owned port house that handles the majority of PlayStation PC ports these days. That's a change for Kojima Productions, which ported the first Death Stranding to PC itself in 2020.

It'd be fair to let the Nixxes badge give you some pause: its recent resume includes troubled The Last of Us Part 1 and Spider-Man 2 PS5 ports. Maybe Death Stranding 2 will be another shaky launch, but there are reasons to believe it won't be. For one, the first game had a smooth transition to PC, and the sequel uses the same technology with a modest graphical bump for PS5. Lets hope its more of a Ghost of Tsushima in that sense.

Specific platforms weren't mentioned in the trailer, but expect a Steam page (and probably Epic too) soon.

