Death Stranding Mosquito is the inevitable Death Stranding anime

During a 10th-anniversary livestream where Kojima Productions announced its own saké and a credit card (seriously), it's probably no surprise that Death Stranding is getting an anime. Death Stranding Mosquito is its working title, and it's in production at ABC Animation Studio, with Hiroshi Miyamoto as director (Sonic Team, Eiga Hugtto! Precure x Futari wa Precure: All Stars Memories) and Aaron Guzikowski writing the screenplay (Prisoners, The Red Road). Hideo Kojima will produce.

Look: I won't profess to know what's going on in the above trailer. There's definitely a whole lot more punching than I remember in Death Stranding. The big scary black-tentacled dog looks pretty gnarly. The animation is definitely of the premium variety: it looks gorgeous in action, and seems more impeccably detailed than the usual cross-media anime cash-in.

Mosquito doesn't have a release window, and again, the title hasn't been confirmed yet.

The forthcoming A24 movie adaptation of Death Stranding was also discussed during the livestream, though according to director Michael Sarnoski speaking during the event, it's not a straight adaptation per se: it'll have a story of its own, with characters that didn't appear in the first game.

Kojima Productions also showed off a three minute video of its forthcoming survival horror outing OD.