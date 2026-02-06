After beating Jakotsu-baba in Nioh 3, next you'll head to the far north of the map to clear out Futamata Castle, culminating in a mandatory boss fight against Baba Nobuharu. While you won't have to deal with Crucible health decay, Baba Nobuharu is a significant step up.

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to make the fight easier. I initially struggled against Baba Nobuharu until I decided to change my approach and then beat him in my very next attempt.

How to beat Baba Nobuharu in Nioh 3

Baba Nobuharu is a mandatory boss at the end of the quest to reclaim Futamata Castle in the north of the map. There's quite a level jump after beating Jakotsu-baba, so before you can stand a chance against Baba Nobuharu (he's level 39), make sure you explore all the new regions you've unlocked for experience and gear beforehand.

Preparing for Baba Nobuharu

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Team Ninja) (Image credit: Team Ninja) (Image credit: Team Ninja)

There are a few things you should prepare before entering the arena with Baba Nobuharu:

Baba Nobuhara deals water damage, so using gear with water resistance is a plus.

is a plus. Baba Nobuhara is weak to lightning damage , making lightning-based attacks a big benefit. Use the electric Guardian Spirits Shin-Roku and Nekomata for additional elemental application from abilities and Living Artifact mode. Nekomata's Thunderclaw Kick can also be used as a dodge attack. Use the Bloodedge Demon Soul Core (earned by killing it) in the summonable Yang position and Sudama Soul Core (earned by purchasing items from them) in the Yin position for a lightning spell. Lightning Amulets can infuse your weapon with lightning damage to apply the element. Use Ninjutsu like Uncanny Bolt to quickly build up lightning damage against the boss. Pinwheel Shuriken also does great damage, despite not being electric.

, making lightning-based attacks a big benefit. I still recommend you use the Supreme Parry and Enduring Destruction skills for bonus healing and damage after Burst Break attacks, both of which you can nab in Hamamatsu Castle Town (the first Crucible, which led to Jakotsu-baba).

for bonus healing and damage after Burst Break attacks, both of which you can nab in Hamamatsu Castle Town (the first Crucible, which led to Jakotsu-baba). Baba Nobuhara is recommended level 39, so if you want an advantage, you can overlevel him.

Baba Nobuharu's attacks

With all that lightning gear at your fingertips, you're prepared to fight Baba Nobuhara. I recommend swapping between Samurai and Ninja style throughout this boss fight, since the former deals high burst damage while the latter is very mobile and can throw Ninjitsu like Uncanny Bolt.

Get into position as a Ninja, and unleash high damage combo strings as a Samurai when you get an opening, such as after his key attacks or a successful Burst Break. You'll really need to master stance swapping and Burst Breaks to have a chance of beating Baba Nobuhara.

Here are Baba Nobuhara's key attacks and how to counter them:

Mirage: Baba Nobuhara's favourite trick is obscuring his attacks with mirages, tricking you into dodging or parrying too early. When the vent on his arm starts spouting steam, you'll know he's about to feign an attack on you. Wait for the mirage to complete its fake attack, and you'll see that the real Baba Nobuhara is about to hit you, letting you parry in time. He can combo these mirages and there are various different chains (like a spin or lunging version), so make sure you're paying attention to his attacks.

Baba Nobuhara's favourite trick is obscuring his attacks with mirages, tricking you into dodging or parrying too early. When the vent on his arm starts spouting steam, you'll know he's about to feign an attack on you. Wait for the mirage to complete its fake attack, and you'll see that the real Baba Nobuhara is about to hit you, letting you parry in time. He can combo these mirages and there are various different chains (like a spin or lunging version), so make sure you're paying attention to his attacks. Burst Break: The boss will raise his arm and glow red as he charges a heavy attack, which you'll need to counter with a Burst Break by timing a style shift. This is a two-hit combo with a lot of range, but you can cut it short by interrupting the first attack. Countering this affords you the best opportunity to attack, so take advantage of Samurai's long Arts Proficiency combos using Flux stances.

The boss will raise his arm and glow red as he charges a heavy attack, which you'll need to counter with a Burst Break by timing a style shift. This is a two-hit combo with a lot of range, but you can cut it short by interrupting the first attack. Countering this affords you the best opportunity to attack, so take advantage of Samurai's long Arts Proficiency combos using Flux stances. Grab: Baba Nobuharu will raise his claw arm and you'll see yellow embers and grey smoke, indicating that he's preparing to grab you. I recommend dodging to the side of this attack. It's a good window to attack him from behind as a ninja.

Baba Nobuharu will raise his claw arm and you'll see yellow embers and grey smoke, indicating that he's preparing to grab you. I recommend dodging to the side of this attack. It's a good window to attack him from behind as a ninja. Wave: Baba Nobuharu can drag his axe across the ground while charging at you, leading into a large, wide blast of water. You can dodge backwards or to the side of this attack, depending on your positioning, though he can follow this attack up with a spin, so be prepared to dodge again.

Baba Nobuharu can drag his axe across the ground while charging at you, leading into a large, wide blast of water. You can dodge backwards or to the side of this attack, depending on your positioning, though he can follow this attack up with a spin, so be prepared to dodge again. Water Slice: Baba Nobuharu's claw hand will glow blue before he fires three water blades at you, which can be easily avoided by dodging to the side.

I really can't understate how effective swapping to lightning damage was against Baba Nobuharu. The Bloodedge Demon Soul Core (Yang) lets you summon this beast, which deals a large burst of lightning damage, while the Sudama Soul Core (Yin) gives you a lightning bolt spell. Ninja's Uncanny Bolt is easy to spam from a safe distance while you're waiting for the boss to stop attacking.

Likewise, using Nekomata's electric-infused attacks and Living Artifact dealt massive damage to the boss's Ki bar, staggering him and leaving him vulnerable to long combos using Samurai's Arts Proficiency. Of course, you need to master Ki Pulse and stance swapping, though the Flux and Frost Moon skills on the right side of the Samurai tree help a ton.

For defeating Baba Nobuharu, you'll get the Demon of Mino's Charm, a Samurai Lock, and lots of loot and Amrita. After that you'll continue the story, as Hattori Hanzo will greet you and send you on your way.