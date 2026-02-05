How to access Spirit Veins in Nioh 3

Guides
By published

Collect Guardian Spirits to perform feats of agility.

Nioh 3 Spirit Veins: A player dressed in samurai armour as two Guardian Spirits circle them, including Enko, a tiger.
(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Almost as soon as you set foot into Nioh 3's first open-world zone, during the Warring States period, you'll stumble across a Spirit Vein. In fact, there are two not far from where you enter the Tenryu River. If you walk up to these glowing spots, you won't be able to interact with them whatsoever, with the map explaining that you don't have a compatible Guardian Spirit.

It's rather annoying as these Spirit Veins prevent you from accessing some of the last activities you've got to tick off in this area, and you'll find even more Spirit Veins later. Below, I'll explain how Spirit Veins work and how to get the compatible Guardian Spirits you need.

How to access Spirit Veins in Nioh 3

Image 1 of 2
Nioh 3 Spirit Veins: A map showing an inacessible Spirit Vein in Tenryu River.
(Image credit: Team Ninja)

There are different types of Spirit Veins, and to use them, you need to unlock the corresponding Guardian Spirit by progressing through the main story. For example, after beating Jakotsu-baba and clearing the Crucible at Hamamatsu Castle, you'll unlock Enko, a fire tiger Guardian Spirit. This unlocks Gale Sprint, but what you're not told is that you can now also channel this Guardian to use wall-running Spirit Veins, which are common in later areas like Lake Sanaru.

You don't need to have the correct Guardian Spirit currently equipped to access the Spirit Vein, either, so don't bother cycling through all your options in the hopes that you'll get it working. So long as you have it unlocked, you're good to go no matter which spirit you actually have active. You'll know if you can use any given Spirit Vein if the map icon changes from a padlock to a starry icon.

Once you've got what you need, walk up to the glowing spot on the ground and interact with it to automatically perform whatever feat it requires, like the aforementioned wall run to cross a large gap.

So, if you come across a Spirit Vein that you can't interact with, I'm sorry to say that you just need to progress through the story and come back later. Chances are, a character will let you borrow their friendly creature soon enough. And yes, those blocked Spirit Veins in the starting area of Tenryu River specifically are unlocked much further into the story, so ignore them for now; it's just to tease you.

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.