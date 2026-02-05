Jakotsu-baba is the first major boss in Nioh 3, not including the prologue's Yamagata Masakage. As is typical for the first real boss in any soulslike, Jakotsu-baba is no walk in the park, as I'm sure you've figured out by now.

Not only is Jakotsu-baba a real pain by himself, but he's also inside the Crucible—basically a nightmare realm, where any damage you take also decreases your maximum health. What's already a hard fight is now a true test of skill, as every hit you take sets you even further back. But don't worry, after banging my head against Jakotsu-baba, I figured out a few things that make this fight easier.

How to beat Jakotsu-baba in Nioh 3

Jakotsu-baba is a mandatory boss at the end of the Hamamatsu Castle Crucible, so you need to beat them to continue the story and progress into later zones. Here's what I recommend you do, from preparation to make the fight easier, to how to counter Jakotsu-baba's attacks.

Preparing for Jakotsu-baba

Image 1 of 3 The Supreme Parry skill location. (Image credit: Team Ninja) You can buy the Enduring Destruction skill from a Sudama. (Image credit: Team Ninja) You can fight Mezuki, an optional boss, in the temple in Tokaido. (Image credit: Team Ninja)

Before even fighting Jakotsu-baba, there are a few things you should know and items I recommend you grab beforehand:

The Supreme Parry skill recovers 150 health after a successful Burst Break, which is invaluable in keeping you alive since you'll need to master Jakotsu-baba's Burst Break attack timing anyhow. You can find this skill book by reaching the Hamamatsu Castle Town First Torii Gate shrine, then continuing onwards through the building and up the bone bridge until you pass through another building near the Otemon Gate shrine. It's contained within a large red chest inside the building on your left after the bone bridge.

recovers 150 health after a successful Burst Break, which is invaluable in keeping you alive since you'll need to master Jakotsu-baba's Burst Break attack timing anyhow. You can find this skill book by reaching the Hamamatsu Castle Town First Torii Gate shrine, then continuing onwards through the building and up the bone bridge until you pass through another building near the Otemon Gate shrine. It's contained within a large red chest inside the building on your left after the bone bridge. Pair this with the Enduring Destruction skill , which causes the target to take increased damage after a successful Burst Break. Now you'll not only get healing, but also a damage boost for countering Jakotsu-baba's Break attack. You can buy this skill book from the Sudama near the entrance to the Hamamatsu Castle Crucible, where you met Naotora.

, which causes the target to take increased damage after a successful Burst Break. Now you'll not only get healing, but also a damage boost for countering Jakotsu-baba's Break attack. You can buy this skill book from the Sudama near the entrance to the Hamamatsu Castle Crucible, where you met Naotora. Use the Yoki Soul Core in the Yin position to get the Power Talisman, which you can activate to increase your attack strength, and a summon in the Yang position, such as Mezuki , found in the temple in northern Tokaido.

in the Yin position to get the Power Talisman, which you can activate to increase your attack strength, and a summon in the Yang position, such as , found in the temple in northern Tokaido. I also recommend you find Kodama and Jizo Six statues to upgrade your healing flasks and resistance to the Crucible's Life Corrosion.

Reach level 20 at least, focusing on increasing your health, Ki (stamina), and your main damage stat for your chosen weapons.

With those preparations made, it's time to fight Jakotsu-baba. This boss has only a handful of attacks, but because you're fighting him inside the Crucible, you'll need to avoid taking damage at all costs so you don't decrease your max health.

Don't forget about your Living Artifact mode, either. This is a temporary supercharged state where you'll deal bonus damage, and it absolutely destroys Jakotsu-baba's health even without major upgrades. Plus, you won't take HP damage; getting hit will reduce the state's duration instead. In the same vein, use your Guardian's abilities, too. Samurai's Guhin Guardian skill, a quick flurry of attacks, worked wonders against Jakotsu-baba.

Jakotsu-baba's attacks

Here are Jakotsu-baba's key attacks and how to counter them:

Burst Break: Like other Burst Break opportunities, Jakotsu-baba will begin to glow red before a big attack—either a slam or jab with his fire snake arm, or an ice slam with his frost snake. You need to counter this attack by pressing RT or R on keyboard (by default, this will also swap your combat stance between Samurai and Ninja or vice versa) just before the attack hits you. This deals a chunk of Ki damage and gives you an easy opening to attack while also triggering Supreme Parry and Enduring Destruction skills if you're using them.

Like other Burst Break opportunities, Jakotsu-baba will begin to glow red before a big attack—either a slam or jab with his fire snake arm, or an ice slam with his frost snake. You need to counter this attack by pressing RT or R on keyboard (by default, this will also swap your combat stance between Samurai and Ninja or vice versa) just before the attack hits you. This deals a chunk of Ki damage and gives you an easy opening to attack while also triggering Supreme Parry and Enduring Destruction skills if you're using them. Grab: Jakotsu-baba's main head will reel backwards and begin to glow with yellow embers and grey smoke. After a second, he'll shoot his head towards you on a chain, which you'll have to dodge just as he puts his hands down on the ground to avoid being grabbed and taking lots of damage.

Jakotsu-baba's main head will reel backwards and begin to glow with yellow embers and grey smoke. After a second, he'll shoot his head towards you on a chain, which you'll have to dodge just as he puts his hands down on the ground to avoid being grabbed and taking lots of damage. Slams: Jakotsu-baba has both a staff slam and a jump slam attack that radiate out in a circle. You'll want to dodge away from these to avoid taking damage. His staff attack typically comes in a three-hit combo, so watch out for follow-ups.

Jakotsu-baba has both a staff slam and a jump slam attack that radiate out in a circle. You'll want to dodge away from these to avoid taking damage. His staff attack typically comes in a three-hit combo, so watch out for follow-ups. Snake jabs: Jakotsu-baba has a variety of attacks where he'll slam, whip, and jab you using his snake heads. You can either dodge these attacks and attempt to hit him from behind, or parry them using Samurai style's Deflection skill.

Jakotsu-baba has a variety of attacks where he'll slam, whip, and jab you using his snake heads. You can either dodge these attacks and attempt to hit him from behind, or parry them using Samurai style's Deflection skill. Fire breath: Jakotsu-baba will spin while spewing fire, with a surprising amount of range. If you're already in close range, stay close to avoid his head. But if you're quite a few steps back when he begins, your best bet is to run away instead.

After you defeat Jakotsu-baba, you'll unlock his Soul Core and progress into the next chapter, soon unlocking another Guardian Spirit to access Spirit Veins and the Titles/Prestige system.