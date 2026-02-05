The Bloodedge Demon is the most unique boss in Nioh 3, since this yokai scales based on how many revenants you've killed—those red spirits of other players that you can summon for a duel. If you've been very liberal with your friendly summons (the blue ones), then you've likely had to kill a lot of angry revenants to recoup your Ochoko Cups. Because of this, the Bloodedge Demon can be a terror.

But before you can even fight the Bloodedge Demon, you need to know where to find it. You've no doubt prayed at a shrine and been told that the "Bloodedge Demon has appeared", but you're not given any clues as to where it is—or even what it is. So, here's what you need to know.

Where to find the Bloodedge Demon in Nioh 3

The Bloodedge Demon spawns periodically throughout your journey, and you'll need to interact with its bloody grave to summon it. This is a large sword surrounded by a purple glow that'll spawn in a random location on the map.

You'll know when the Bloodedge Demon is active if you interact with a shrine and are told it's appeared, or if you slay a revenant and it leaves a red trail behind.

On that note, to find the Bloodedge Demon's bloody grave, you can summon and kill revenants to lead you. As mentioned, the slain spirit will fade away and point in the right direction, which will also be marked on your map with a red arrow. Follow the trails, killing more revenants if you need to, to pinpoint the location of the bloody grave. Just don't be too cavalier, because every single one contributes to the pile of ghostly bodies that the Bloodedge Demon feeds on.

You may also simply run into the bloody grave by accident without using revenants to lead you, which is how I first ran into it.

How to beat the Bloodedge Demon in Nioh 3

I won't sugarcoat it: the Bloodedge Demon is incredibly hard. Not because it has a lot of different attacks, but because it packs one hell of a punch. However, there are a few simple things that'll make this fight easier:

While Samurai is much more defensive and sounds like the obvious option against such a deadly enemy, Ninja's increased mobility and stamina-efficient combat is a lifesaver. Plus, you can also spam Ninjutsu attacks from range for bonus damage. Remember that the Ninja deals extra damage when attacking from behind, so dodging or using certain skills or Guardian abilities is useful. Play it safe: The Bloodedge Demon is generally unrelenting, but after its long combos, it'll be vulnerable for a second or two. This is a great opportunity to rush at them, get a few hits in, and run away. Be patient. The best moments to sneak a hit in are after dodging its grab or spin attacks.

The Bloodedge Demon is generally unrelenting, but after its long combos, it'll be vulnerable for a second or two. This is a great opportunity to rush at them, get a few hits in, and run away. Be patient. The best moments to sneak a hit in are after dodging its grab or spin attacks. Burst Break: The Bloodedge Demon will begin to glow red before a big Break attack. In this case, a red explosion in a small radius around the boss. Like other Burst Break opportunities, you'll want to Burst Break (press R on PC or the right trigger on controller) at the precise moment the energy wave is going to hit you to counter it. This will stun the boss and give you a tasty damage window.

The Bloodedge Demon will begin to glow red before a big Break attack. In this case, a red explosion in a small radius around the boss. Like other Burst Break opportunities, you'll want to Burst Break (press R on PC or the right trigger on controller) at the precise moment the energy wave is going to hit you to counter it. This will stun the boss and give you a tasty damage window. Dodge the grab: It's a very quick attack, but the Bloodedge Demon will put all four swords to the side and begin to glow with yellow embers and grey smoke. After just a brief second, it'll lunge to try and grab you, but you can dodge backwards to avoid it if you're quick enough.

It's a very quick attack, but the Bloodedge Demon will put all four swords to the side and begin to glow with yellow embers and grey smoke. After just a brief second, it'll lunge to try and grab you, but you can dodge backwards to avoid it if you're quick enough. Elements: Depending on what elemental swords the Bloodedge Demon has equipped, it will do different attacks, most of which you'll want to dodge sideways to avoid. With fire and water swords, it can create elemental pools beneath your feet. While using water swords, it can also create a massive, 180-degree splash by jamming two swords in the ground, which you'll need to either dodge towards to get behind the Demon or run away from, depending on your distance. Using Wind swords, it can shoot waves that you'll generally want to dodge or block.

Depending on what elemental swords the Bloodedge Demon has equipped, it will do different attacks, most of which you'll want to dodge sideways to avoid. With fire and water swords, it can create elemental pools beneath your feet. While using water swords, it can also create a massive, 180-degree splash by jamming two swords in the ground, which you'll need to either dodge towards to get behind the Demon or run away from, depending on your distance. Using Wind swords, it can shoot waves that you'll generally want to dodge or block. Use summons: I recommend using the Mezuki Soul Core, which you can get from beating the boss at the temple in northern Tokaido, to get a few easy hits in. There are other Soul Core summons you can use, of course, but Mezuki deals good damage.

Beat the Bloodedge Demon and you'll get showered in gear drops as you'd expect, but you'll also receive the unique Bloodedge Demon Soul Core. And yes, if you slot this into the Yang position, you can summon a Bloodedge Demon of your own.