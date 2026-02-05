Puzzling out how to change appearance in Nioh 3 is likely one of the first things you'll wonder how to do, especially if, in typical Soulslike fashion, you either regret the monstrosity you've created, or they somehow don't look anything like they did in the character creator. I swear, I spend 30 minutes designing a character and someone completely different wanders out.

Since Nioh 3 has a character code system, you can share your character creations with others, or yoink the very pretty ones strangers have spent hours handcrafting—all you need is a code. Below I'll explain how to change appearance and also use and share these character codes in case you want something premade.

How to change appearance in Nioh 3

You can change your appearance in the Eternal Rift after you defeat Jakotsu-baba (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

To change your appearance in Nioh 3, you first have to beat the Jakotsu-baba boss in the Hamamatsu Castle Crucible, which will unlock the Eternal Rift hub area. Once unlocked, you should:

Fast travel to the Eternal Rift Head upstairs in the building on your left Continue into the room past Saito Fuku Look for the mirror on top of a box with a cushion in front of it

If you interact with this, you'll get three options: change appearance, equipment appearance, or transform (which you won't have access to until later). The first lets you tweak your hair, body, and face, while the second is a gear customisation system that allows you to transmog equipment appearance, swapping one item for another visually.

Image 1 of 4 Look for the mirror and interact with it (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) You can change your character's appearance (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) Or the appearance of their equipment (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) You can also give your samurai and ninja different appearances (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

You can also have different appearances for both your ninja and samurai form—just untick the 'Same appearance for both styles' box in the Change Appearance menu to design them individually.

How to use character codes in Nioh 3

You can input character codes in the character creation or change appearance menus (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

If you find a character online that you like and its creator shares the character code, you can use it to recreate that character. When you enter the character creator at the start of the game (or if you're using the mirror later on), simply scroll down to 'Options' and then select 'Input Code', before entering your desired character code. You can also share your own by selecting 'Create/Manage Codes'. If you're struggling to find codes, I recommend taking a look at the Nioh subreddit, as people will likely create and share their creations.